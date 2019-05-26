Web.com Tour – Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

|Sunday
|At The Glen Club
|Glenview, Ill.
|Purse: $550,000
|Yardage: 7,225; Par 72
|Final Round
|Scottie Scheffler, $99,000
|68-70-70-63—271
|Marcelo Rozo, $59,400
|67-68-67-69—271
|Nicolas Echavarria, $37,400
|71-68-70-63—272
|Vince Covello, $24,200
|68-65-70-70—273
|Luke Guthrie, $24,200
|68-68-69-68—273
|Blayne Barber, $16,638
|72-69-70-63—274
|George Cunningham, $16,638
|68-69-68-69—274
|Lanto Griffin, $16,638
|71-66-70-67—274
|Mark Hubbard, $16,638
|71-70-68-65—274
|Jimmy Stanger, $16,638
|69-69-71-65—274
|Nicholas Thompson, $16,638
|70-70-70-64—274
|Michael Gligic, $12,100
|73-65-66-71—275
|Tag Ridings, $12,100
|71-70-68-66—275
|Sebastian Cappelen, $9,350
|70-70-71-65—276
|Erik Compton, $9,350
|69-69-71-67—276
|Brett Drewitt, $9,350
|70-69-72-65—276
|Paul Haley II, $9,350
|69-69-73-65—276
|Jordan Niebrugge, $9,350
|71-70-71-64—276
|Kevin Dougherty, $6,004
|73-65-73-66—277
|Vince India, $6,004
|67-70-71-69—277
|Steve Marino, $6,004
|71-66-71-69—277
|Rob Oppenheim, $6,004
|67-65-76-69—277
|Corey Pereira, $6,004
|70-71-70-66—277
|Chase Seiffert, $6,004
|73-69-71-64—277
|Bo Hoag, $6,004
|72-69-67-69—277
|Tyler McCumber, $6,004
|65-72-67-73—277
|MJ Daffue, $4,056
|69-65-73-71—278
|Andres Gonzales, $4,056
|73-65-75-65—278
|Nick Hardy, $4,056
|72-68-73-65—278
|Vincent Whaley, $4,056
|70-70-69-69—278
|Zac Blair, $3,493
|70-70-71-68—279
|Scott Harrington, $3,493
|74-67-68-70—279
|Kyle Jones, $3,493
|70-71-69-69—279
|J.T. Griffin, $2,747
|71-66-75-68—280
|Grant Hirschman, $2,747
|73-66-73-68—280
|Rafael Campos, $2,747
|72-70-72-66—280
|Brandon Crick, $2,747
|68-71-71-70—280
|Ben Kohles, $2,747
|69-69-75-67—280
|Steve LeBrun, $2,747
|69-69-72-70—280
|Davis Riley, $2,747
|72-70-72-66—280
|Conrad Shindler, $2,747
|71-69-70-70—280
|Erik Barnes, $1,856
|74-68-69-70—281
|Will Cannon, $1,856
|72-67-73-69—281
|Oscar Fraustro, $1,856
|71-65-72-73—281
|Jonathan Hodge, $1,856
|72-68-71-70—281
|Will MacKenzie, $1,856
|72-69-70-70—281
|Jack Maguire, $1,856
|69-72-71-69—281
|Callum Tarren, $1,856
|72-69-73-67—281
|Tim Wilkinson, $1,856
|74-67-71-69—281
|Zecheng Dou, $1,568
|72-70-74-66—282
|Michael Johnson, $1,568
|73-68-70-71—282
|D.H. Lee, $1,568
|71-68-72-71—282
|Rhein Gibson, $1,485
|73-69-72-69—283
|Jimmy Gunn, $1,485
|69-72-73-69—283
|Horacio León, $1,485
|71-70-73-69—283
|David Lingmerth, $1,485
|72-70-73-68—283
|Travis Smyth, $1,485
|71-71-72-69—283
|Brett Stegmaier, $1,485
|73-69-73-68—283
|Thomas Bass, $1,425
|70-69-72-73—284
|Joshua Creel, $1,425
|71-70-74-69—284
|Brendon Doyle, $1,425
|71-71-72-70—284
|Ted Smith, $1,425
|72-69-72-71—284
|Chase Hanna, $1,397
|72-70-74-69—285
|Matt Atkins, $1,370
|71-69-71-75—286
|Fabián Gómez, $1,370
|71-69-72-74—286
|Billy Kennerly, $1,370
|74-66-74-72—286
|Andrew Novak, $1,370
|71-70-75-70—286
|Chris Baker, $1,331
|74-68-78-67—287
|Michael McGowan, $1,331
|69-72-77-69—287
|Nick Voke, $1,331
|72-69-73-73—287
|Timothy Madigan, $1,304
|71-70-74-73—288
|Garrett Osborn, $1,304
|70-72-74-72—288
|Ricky Barnes, $1,282
|71-70-74-74—289
|Ben Polland, $1,282
|71-69-77-72—289
|Alexander Hicks, $1,260
|70-72-74-74—290
|Austin Smotherman, $1,260
|75-67-78-70—290
|Eric Steger, $1,243
|72-68-78-73—291
|John Oda, $1,232
|73-69-76-74—292
