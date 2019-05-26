Web.com Tour – Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

Sunday At The Glen Club Glenview, Ill. Purse: $550,000 Yardage: 7,225; Par 72 Final Round Scottie Scheffler, $99,000 68-70-70-63—271 Marcelo Rozo, $59,400 67-68-67-69—271 Nicolas Echavarria, $37,400 71-68-70-63—272 Vince Covello, $24,200 68-65-70-70—273 Luke Guthrie, $24,200 68-68-69-68—273 Blayne Barber, $16,638 72-69-70-63—274 George Cunningham, $16,638 68-69-68-69—274 Lanto Griffin, $16,638 71-66-70-67—274 Mark Hubbard, $16,638 71-70-68-65—274 Jimmy Stanger, $16,638 69-69-71-65—274 Nicholas Thompson, $16,638 70-70-70-64—274 Michael Gligic, $12,100 73-65-66-71—275 Tag Ridings, $12,100 71-70-68-66—275 Sebastian Cappelen, $9,350 70-70-71-65—276 Erik Compton, $9,350 69-69-71-67—276 Brett Drewitt, $9,350 70-69-72-65—276 Paul Haley II, $9,350 69-69-73-65—276 Jordan Niebrugge, $9,350 71-70-71-64—276 Kevin Dougherty, $6,004 73-65-73-66—277 Vince India, $6,004 67-70-71-69—277 Steve Marino, $6,004 71-66-71-69—277 Rob Oppenheim, $6,004 67-65-76-69—277 Corey Pereira, $6,004 70-71-70-66—277 Chase Seiffert, $6,004 73-69-71-64—277 Bo Hoag, $6,004 72-69-67-69—277 Tyler McCumber, $6,004 65-72-67-73—277 MJ Daffue, $4,056 69-65-73-71—278 Andres Gonzales, $4,056 73-65-75-65—278 Nick Hardy, $4,056 72-68-73-65—278 Vincent Whaley, $4,056 70-70-69-69—278 Zac Blair, $3,493 70-70-71-68—279 Scott Harrington, $3,493 74-67-68-70—279 Kyle Jones, $3,493 70-71-69-69—279 J.T. Griffin, $2,747 71-66-75-68—280 Grant Hirschman, $2,747 73-66-73-68—280 Rafael Campos, $2,747 72-70-72-66—280 Brandon Crick, $2,747 68-71-71-70—280 Ben Kohles, $2,747 69-69-75-67—280 Steve LeBrun, $2,747 69-69-72-70—280 Davis Riley, $2,747 72-70-72-66—280 Conrad Shindler, $2,747 71-69-70-70—280 Erik Barnes, $1,856 74-68-69-70—281 Will Cannon, $1,856 72-67-73-69—281 Oscar Fraustro, $1,856 71-65-72-73—281 Jonathan Hodge, $1,856 72-68-71-70—281 Will MacKenzie, $1,856 72-69-70-70—281 Jack Maguire, $1,856 69-72-71-69—281 Callum Tarren, $1,856 72-69-73-67—281 Tim Wilkinson, $1,856 74-67-71-69—281 Zecheng Dou, $1,568 72-70-74-66—282 Michael Johnson, $1,568 73-68-70-71—282 D.H. Lee, $1,568 71-68-72-71—282 Rhein Gibson, $1,485 73-69-72-69—283 Jimmy Gunn, $1,485 69-72-73-69—283 Horacio León, $1,485 71-70-73-69—283 David Lingmerth, $1,485 72-70-73-68—283 Travis Smyth, $1,485 71-71-72-69—283 Brett Stegmaier, $1,485 73-69-73-68—283 Thomas Bass, $1,425 70-69-72-73—284 Joshua Creel, $1,425 71-70-74-69—284 Brendon Doyle, $1,425 71-71-72-70—284 Ted Smith, $1,425 72-69-72-71—284 Chase Hanna, $1,397 72-70-74-69—285 Matt Atkins, $1,370 71-69-71-75—286 Fabián Gómez, $1,370 71-69-72-74—286 Billy Kennerly, $1,370 74-66-74-72—286 Andrew Novak, $1,370 71-70-75-70—286 Chris Baker, $1,331 74-68-78-67—287 Michael McGowan, $1,331 69-72-77-69—287 Nick Voke, $1,331 72-69-73-73—287 Timothy Madigan, $1,304 71-70-74-73—288 Garrett Osborn, $1,304 70-72-74-72—288 Ricky Barnes, $1,282 71-70-74-74—289 Ben Polland, $1,282 71-69-77-72—289 Alexander Hicks, $1,260 70-72-74-74—290 Austin Smotherman, $1,260 75-67-78-70—290 Eric Steger, $1,243 72-68-78-73—291 John Oda, $1,232 73-69-76-74—292

