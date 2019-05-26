Listen Live Sports

Web.com Tour – Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

May 26, 2019 6:47 pm
 
Sunday
At The Glen Club
Glenview, Ill.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,225; Par 72
Final Round
Scottie Scheffler, $99,000 68-70-70-63—271
Marcelo Rozo, $59,400 67-68-67-69—271
Nicolas Echavarria, $37,400 71-68-70-63—272
Vince Covello, $24,200 68-65-70-70—273
Luke Guthrie, $24,200 68-68-69-68—273
Blayne Barber, $16,638 72-69-70-63—274
George Cunningham, $16,638 68-69-68-69—274
Lanto Griffin, $16,638 71-66-70-67—274
Mark Hubbard, $16,638 71-70-68-65—274
Jimmy Stanger, $16,638 69-69-71-65—274
Nicholas Thompson, $16,638 70-70-70-64—274
Michael Gligic, $12,100 73-65-66-71—275
Tag Ridings, $12,100 71-70-68-66—275
Sebastian Cappelen, $9,350 70-70-71-65—276
Erik Compton, $9,350 69-69-71-67—276
Brett Drewitt, $9,350 70-69-72-65—276
Paul Haley II, $9,350 69-69-73-65—276
Jordan Niebrugge, $9,350 71-70-71-64—276
Kevin Dougherty, $6,004 73-65-73-66—277
Vince India, $6,004 67-70-71-69—277
Steve Marino, $6,004 71-66-71-69—277
Rob Oppenheim, $6,004 67-65-76-69—277
Corey Pereira, $6,004 70-71-70-66—277
Chase Seiffert, $6,004 73-69-71-64—277
Bo Hoag, $6,004 72-69-67-69—277
Tyler McCumber, $6,004 65-72-67-73—277
MJ Daffue, $4,056 69-65-73-71—278
Andres Gonzales, $4,056 73-65-75-65—278
Nick Hardy, $4,056 72-68-73-65—278
Vincent Whaley, $4,056 70-70-69-69—278
Zac Blair, $3,493 70-70-71-68—279
Scott Harrington, $3,493 74-67-68-70—279
Kyle Jones, $3,493 70-71-69-69—279
J.T. Griffin, $2,747 71-66-75-68—280
Grant Hirschman, $2,747 73-66-73-68—280
Rafael Campos, $2,747 72-70-72-66—280
Brandon Crick, $2,747 68-71-71-70—280
Ben Kohles, $2,747 69-69-75-67—280
Steve LeBrun, $2,747 69-69-72-70—280
Davis Riley, $2,747 72-70-72-66—280
Conrad Shindler, $2,747 71-69-70-70—280
Erik Barnes, $1,856 74-68-69-70—281
Will Cannon, $1,856 72-67-73-69—281
Oscar Fraustro, $1,856 71-65-72-73—281
Jonathan Hodge, $1,856 72-68-71-70—281
Will MacKenzie, $1,856 72-69-70-70—281
Jack Maguire, $1,856 69-72-71-69—281
Callum Tarren, $1,856 72-69-73-67—281
Tim Wilkinson, $1,856 74-67-71-69—281
Zecheng Dou, $1,568 72-70-74-66—282
Michael Johnson, $1,568 73-68-70-71—282
D.H. Lee, $1,568 71-68-72-71—282
Rhein Gibson, $1,485 73-69-72-69—283
Jimmy Gunn, $1,485 69-72-73-69—283
Horacio León, $1,485 71-70-73-69—283
David Lingmerth, $1,485 72-70-73-68—283
Travis Smyth, $1,485 71-71-72-69—283
Brett Stegmaier, $1,485 73-69-73-68—283
Thomas Bass, $1,425 70-69-72-73—284
Joshua Creel, $1,425 71-70-74-69—284
Brendon Doyle, $1,425 71-71-72-70—284
Ted Smith, $1,425 72-69-72-71—284
Chase Hanna, $1,397 72-70-74-69—285
Matt Atkins, $1,370 71-69-71-75—286
Fabián Gómez, $1,370 71-69-72-74—286
Billy Kennerly, $1,370 74-66-74-72—286
Andrew Novak, $1,370 71-70-75-70—286
Chris Baker, $1,331 74-68-78-67—287
Michael McGowan, $1,331 69-72-77-69—287
Nick Voke, $1,331 72-69-73-73—287
Timothy Madigan, $1,304 71-70-74-73—288
Garrett Osborn, $1,304 70-72-74-72—288
Ricky Barnes, $1,282 71-70-74-74—289
Ben Polland, $1,282 71-69-77-72—289
Alexander Hicks, $1,260 70-72-74-74—290
Austin Smotherman, $1,260 75-67-78-70—290
Eric Steger, $1,243 72-68-78-73—291
John Oda, $1,232 73-69-76-74—292

