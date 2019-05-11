Web.com Tour – KC Golf Classic Scores

Saturday At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate Overland Park, Kan. Purse: $675,000 Yardage: 7,251; Par 72 Third Round Nelson Ledesma 72-68-65—205 Kyle Reifers 74-66-67—207 Jack Maguire 71-68-69—208 Michael Gellerman 71-67-70—208 Luke Guthrie 69-67-72—208 Daniel Summerhays 70-73-67—210 David Skinns 72-70-68—210 Mark Hubbard 71-69-70—210 Harry Higgs 73-67-70—210 Tim Wilkinson 71-67-72—210 Jimmy Gunn 71-73-67—211 Motin Yeung 65-76-70—211 Chris Naegel 71-69-71—211 Matt Harmon 68-71-72—211 Austin Smotherman 72-67-72—211 Xinjun Zhang 74-71-67—212 Paul Haley II 72-73-67—212 Albin Choi 73-71-68—212 Max Rottluff 73-71-68—212 Vincent Whaley 73-71-68—212 Lee Hodges 72-72-68—212 Jamie Arnold 71-72-69—212 Henrik Norlander 69-72-71—212 Nick Voke 72-69-71—212 Kevin Lucas 74-69-70—213 Joseph Bramlett 73-70-70—213 Rob Oppenheim 72-71-70—213 Carl Yuan 72-70-71—213 Steve Wheatcroft 67-75-71—213 James Driscoll 71-71-71—213 Erik Compton 70-72-71—213 Dan McCarthy 69-71-73—213 Joseph Winslow 73-73-68—214 Rafael Campos 76-70-68—214 Michael McGowan 73-73-68—214 Edward Loar 72-73-69—214 Wade Binfield 72-71-71—214 T.J. Vogel 73-69-72—214 Justin Lower 75-71-69—215 Seann Harlingten 72-73-70—215 Christian Brand 73-72-70—215 Jordan Niebrugge 73-71-71—215 Marcelo Rozo 72-71-72—215 Lanto Griffin 73-71-71—215 Callum Tarren 71-71-73—215 Brock Mackenzie 76-70-70—216 Brian Campbell 70-76-70—216 Brett Coletta 73-73-70—216 Ethan Tracy 72-73-71—216 John Merrick 73-72-71—216 Matthew NeSmith 75-69-72—216 Boo Weekley 73-69-74—216 Steve Marino 67-75-74—216 George Cunningham 71-70-75—216 Michael Miller 76-70-71—217 Michael Gligic 74-72-71—217 Jonathan Hodge 73-73-71—217 Rico Hoey 75-71-71—217 William Harrold 73-73-71—217 Andrew Novak 71-74-72—217 Brandon Crick 72-73-72—217 Mark Anderson 72-72-73—217 John Peterson 71-71-75—217 Bhavik Patel 73-73-72—218 Martin Flores 74-72-72—218 Tyson Alexander 74-71-73—218 Michael Arnaud 71-72-75—218 Andy Zhang 71-71-76—218 Scott Harrington 73-73-73—219 Mickey DeMorat 74-71-74—219 Bo Hoag 73-72-74—219 Eric Steger 73-73-74—220 William Kropp 73-73-75—221 D.H. Lee 72-73-76—221 Conrad Shindler 74-71-77—222

