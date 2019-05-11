Web.com Tour – KC Golf Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate
|Overland Park, Kan.
|Purse: $675,000
|Yardage: 7,251; Par 72
|Third Round
|Nelson Ledesma
|72-68-65—205
|Kyle Reifers
|74-66-67—207
|Jack Maguire
|71-68-69—208
|Michael Gellerman
|71-67-70—208
|Luke Guthrie
|69-67-72—208
|Daniel Summerhays
|70-73-67—210
|David Skinns
|72-70-68—210
|Mark Hubbard
|71-69-70—210
|Harry Higgs
|73-67-70—210
|Tim Wilkinson
|71-67-72—210
|Jimmy Gunn
|71-73-67—211
|Motin Yeung
|65-76-70—211
|Chris Naegel
|71-69-71—211
|Matt Harmon
|68-71-72—211
|Austin Smotherman
|72-67-72—211
|Xinjun Zhang
|74-71-67—212
|Paul Haley II
|72-73-67—212
|Albin Choi
|73-71-68—212
|Max Rottluff
|73-71-68—212
|Vincent Whaley
|73-71-68—212
|Lee Hodges
|72-72-68—212
|Jamie Arnold
|71-72-69—212
|Henrik Norlander
|69-72-71—212
|Nick Voke
|72-69-71—212
|Kevin Lucas
|74-69-70—213
|Joseph Bramlett
|73-70-70—213
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-71-70—213
|Carl Yuan
|72-70-71—213
|Steve Wheatcroft
|67-75-71—213
|James Driscoll
|71-71-71—213
|Erik Compton
|70-72-71—213
|Dan McCarthy
|69-71-73—213
|Joseph Winslow
|73-73-68—214
|Rafael Campos
|76-70-68—214
|Michael McGowan
|73-73-68—214
|Edward Loar
|72-73-69—214
|Wade Binfield
|72-71-71—214
|T.J. Vogel
|73-69-72—214
|Justin Lower
|75-71-69—215
|Seann Harlingten
|72-73-70—215
|Christian Brand
|73-72-70—215
|Jordan Niebrugge
|73-71-71—215
|Marcelo Rozo
|72-71-72—215
|Lanto Griffin
|73-71-71—215
|Callum Tarren
|71-71-73—215
|Brock Mackenzie
|76-70-70—216
|Brian Campbell
|70-76-70—216
|Brett Coletta
|73-73-70—216
|Ethan Tracy
|72-73-71—216
|John Merrick
|73-72-71—216
|Matthew NeSmith
|75-69-72—216
|Boo Weekley
|73-69-74—216
|Steve Marino
|67-75-74—216
|George Cunningham
|71-70-75—216
|Michael Miller
|76-70-71—217
|Michael Gligic
|74-72-71—217
|Jonathan Hodge
|73-73-71—217
|Rico Hoey
|75-71-71—217
|William Harrold
|73-73-71—217
|Andrew Novak
|71-74-72—217
|Brandon Crick
|72-73-72—217
|Mark Anderson
|72-72-73—217
|John Peterson
|71-71-75—217
|Bhavik Patel
|73-73-72—218
|Martin Flores
|74-72-72—218
|Tyson Alexander
|74-71-73—218
|Michael Arnaud
|71-72-75—218
|Andy Zhang
|71-71-76—218
|Scott Harrington
|73-73-73—219
|Mickey DeMorat
|74-71-74—219
|Bo Hoag
|73-72-74—219
|Eric Steger
|73-73-74—220
|William Kropp
|73-73-75—221
|D.H. Lee
|72-73-76—221
|Conrad Shindler
|74-71-77—222
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.