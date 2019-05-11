Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Web.com Tour – KC Golf Classic Scores

May 11, 2019 7:56 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Saturday
At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate
Overland Park, Kan.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,251; Par 72
Third Round
Nelson Ledesma 72-68-65—205
Kyle Reifers 74-66-67—207
Jack Maguire 71-68-69—208
Michael Gellerman 71-67-70—208
Luke Guthrie 69-67-72—208
Daniel Summerhays 70-73-67—210
David Skinns 72-70-68—210
Mark Hubbard 71-69-70—210
Harry Higgs 73-67-70—210
Tim Wilkinson 71-67-72—210
Jimmy Gunn 71-73-67—211
Motin Yeung 65-76-70—211
Chris Naegel 71-69-71—211
Matt Harmon 68-71-72—211
Austin Smotherman 72-67-72—211
Xinjun Zhang 74-71-67—212
Paul Haley II 72-73-67—212
Albin Choi 73-71-68—212
Max Rottluff 73-71-68—212
Vincent Whaley 73-71-68—212
Lee Hodges 72-72-68—212
Jamie Arnold 71-72-69—212
Henrik Norlander 69-72-71—212
Nick Voke 72-69-71—212
Kevin Lucas 74-69-70—213
Joseph Bramlett 73-70-70—213
Rob Oppenheim 72-71-70—213
Carl Yuan 72-70-71—213
Steve Wheatcroft 67-75-71—213
James Driscoll 71-71-71—213
Erik Compton 70-72-71—213
Dan McCarthy 69-71-73—213
Joseph Winslow 73-73-68—214
Rafael Campos 76-70-68—214
Michael McGowan 73-73-68—214
Edward Loar 72-73-69—214
Wade Binfield 72-71-71—214
T.J. Vogel 73-69-72—214
Justin Lower 75-71-69—215
Seann Harlingten 72-73-70—215
Christian Brand 73-72-70—215
Jordan Niebrugge 73-71-71—215
Marcelo Rozo 72-71-72—215
Lanto Griffin 73-71-71—215
Callum Tarren 71-71-73—215
Brock Mackenzie 76-70-70—216
Brian Campbell 70-76-70—216
Brett Coletta 73-73-70—216
Ethan Tracy 72-73-71—216
John Merrick 73-72-71—216
Matthew NeSmith 75-69-72—216
Boo Weekley 73-69-74—216
Steve Marino 67-75-74—216
George Cunningham 71-70-75—216
Michael Miller 76-70-71—217
Michael Gligic 74-72-71—217
Jonathan Hodge 73-73-71—217
Rico Hoey 75-71-71—217
William Harrold 73-73-71—217
Andrew Novak 71-74-72—217
Brandon Crick 72-73-72—217
Mark Anderson 72-72-73—217
John Peterson 71-71-75—217
Bhavik Patel 73-73-72—218
Martin Flores 74-72-72—218
Tyson Alexander 74-71-73—218
Michael Arnaud 71-72-75—218
Andy Zhang 71-71-76—218
Scott Harrington 73-73-73—219
Mickey DeMorat 74-71-74—219
Bo Hoag 73-72-74—219
Eric Steger 73-73-74—220
William Kropp 73-73-75—221
D.H. Lee 72-73-76—221
Conrad Shindler 74-71-77—222

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.