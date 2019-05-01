Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Fairfield 7, Hartford 4
Feirleigh Dickinson 5, St. John’s 4
George Washington 12, Coppin St. 2
La Salle 4, LIU 3
Maine 8, Dartmouth 7
Manhattan 2, Stony Brook 1
Maryland 5, Villanova 2
Northeastern 7, Bryant 6, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 26, UMES 2
Quinnipiac 6, Cent. Connecticut 5
Rutgers 5, Rider 4
St. Bonaventure 9, Niagara 5
St. Peter’s 8, Lehigh 6
Seton Hall 7, Lafayette 1
George Mason 14, Moun St. Mary’s 13
Morehead St. 8, Marshall 2
Belmont at Evansville, ccd.
Bradley at Chicago St., ccd.
Dayton 6, Bowling Green 3
Iowa at Northwestern, ccd.
Missouri 21, SE Mo. St. 5
Ohio St. at Miami (Ohio), ccd.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, ccd.
Xavier 5, N. Kentucky 2
Youngstown St. 10, E. Michigan 4
Texas Rio Grande Valley 6-11, Texas Tech 3-19
Grand Canyon 9, New Mexico 7
Kansas 11, Air Force 6
