Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

May 1, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Fairfield 7, Hartford 4

Feirleigh Dickinson 5, St. John’s 4

George Washington 12, Coppin St. 2

La Salle 4, LIU 3

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Maine 8, Dartmouth 7

Manhattan 2, Stony Brook 1

Maryland 5, Villanova 2

Northeastern 7, Bryant 6, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 26, UMES 2

Quinnipiac 6, Cent. Connecticut 5

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Rutgers 5, Rider 4

St. Bonaventure 9, Niagara 5

St. Peter’s 8, Lehigh 6

Seton Hall 7, Lafayette 1

SOUTH

George Mason 14, Moun St. Mary’s 13

Morehead St. 8, Marshall 2

MIDWEST

Belmont at Evansville, ccd.

Bradley at Chicago St., ccd.

Dayton 6, Bowling Green 3

Iowa at Northwestern, ccd.

Missouri 21, SE Mo. St. 5

Ohio St. at Miami (Ohio), ccd.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, ccd.

Xavier 5, N. Kentucky 2

Youngstown St. 10, E. Michigan 4

SOUTHWEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 6-11, Texas Tech 3-19

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 9, New Mexico 7

Kansas 11, Air Force 6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.