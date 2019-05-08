Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

May 8, 2019 9:28 pm
 
EAST

Army 23, Villanova 11

Binghamton 8, Siena 1

Georgetown 13, Md.-Eastern Shore 5, 7 innings

Monmouth (NJ) 5, Lafayette 4

Marist at Albany (NY), ccd.

UMBC 8, Coppin St. 4

SOUTH

Clemson 17, The Citadel 3

NC Central at Longwood, ccd.

Presbyterian 13, Georgia St. 4

Stetson 1, Florida St. 0

VCU 12, Norfolk St. 4

Southern U. at Alcorn St., ccd.

MIDWEST

Butler 8, Toledo 3

Cent. Michigan 3, Concordia (Mich.) 2

Michigan 10, E. Michigan 1

Michigan St. 9, Valparaiso 3

Omaha at Minnesota, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

FAU at Houston, ccd.

FAR WEST

