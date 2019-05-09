Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Army 23, Villanova 11
Binghamton 8, Siena 1
Georgetown 13-4, Md.-Eastern Shore 5-2, 7 innings
Hofstra 11, Sacred Heart 11, (tie) 12 innings
Monmouth (NJ) 5, Lafayette 4
Marist at Albany (NY), ccd.
Towson 6, Penn St. 4
UMBC 8, Coppin St. 4
Alabama 7, Troy 3
Clemson 17, The Citadel 3
East Carolina 9, North Carolina 5
Furman 7, South Carolina 4
Jacksonville St. 9, Georgia 8, 11 innings
Kennesaw St. 8, Mercer 5
Liberty 9, Duke 3
McNeese St. 4, Prairie View 1
Mississippi St. 10, Memphis 9
NC Central at Longwood, ccd.
Presbyterian 13, Georgia St. 4
Southern U. at Alcorn St., ccd.
Stetson 1, Florida St. 0
UCF 8, Miami 7
VCU 12, Norfolk St. 4
Wofford 13, SC Upstate 6
West Virginia 7, Virginia Tech 2
Butler 8, Toledo 3
Cent. Michigan 3, Concordia (Mich.) 2
Michigan 10, E. Michigan 1
Michigan St. 9, Valparaiso 3
Ohio St. 6, Wright St. 5
Omaha at Minnesota, ccd.
FAU at Houston, ccd.
Washington 10, Portland 8
