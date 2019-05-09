Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

May 9, 2019 12:57 am
 
EAST

Army 23, Villanova 11

Binghamton 8, Siena 1

Georgetown 13-4, Md.-Eastern Shore 5-2, 7 innings

Hofstra 11, Sacred Heart 11, (tie) 12 innings

Monmouth (NJ) 5, Lafayette 4

Marist at Albany (NY), ccd.

Towson 6, Penn St. 4

UMBC 8, Coppin St. 4

SOUTH

Alabama 7, Troy 3

Clemson 17, The Citadel 3

East Carolina 9, North Carolina 5

Furman 7, South Carolina 4

Jacksonville St. 9, Georgia 8, 11 innings

Kennesaw St. 8, Mercer 5

Liberty 9, Duke 3

McNeese St. 4, Prairie View 1

Mississippi St. 10, Memphis 9

NC Central at Longwood, ccd.

Presbyterian 13, Georgia St. 4

Southern U. at Alcorn St., ccd.

Stetson 1, Florida St. 0

UCF 8, Miami 7

VCU 12, Norfolk St. 4

Wofford 13, SC Upstate 6

West Virginia 7, Virginia Tech 2

MIDWEST

Butler 8, Toledo 3

Cent. Michigan 3, Concordia (Mich.) 2

Michigan 10, E. Michigan 1

Michigan St. 9, Valparaiso 3

Ohio St. 6, Wright St. 5

Omaha at Minnesota, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

FAU at Houston, ccd.

FAR WEST

Washington 10, Portland 8

