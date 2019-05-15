Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

May 15, 2019 4:26 pm
 
TOURNAMENTS

Florida A&M 13, Delaware St. 3

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grambling St. 14, Alcorn St. 4, 8 innings

Texas Southern 5, Jackson St. 4

NAIA

Kingsport Bracket

Tennessee Wesleyan 15, Madonna 9, Madonna eliminated

Lawrenceville Bracket

Georgetown (Ky.) 13, Indiana Southeast 5, IUSE eliminated

Macon Bracket

Middle Georgia St. 9, Rio Grande 6, Rio Grande eliminated

Miami Gardens Bracket

William Jessup 14, Thomas (Ga.) 3, Thomas eliminated

Hope International 6, Cent. Methodist 3, Cent. Methodist eliminated

Cumberlands (Ky.) 16, Lyon 13, Lyon eliminated

