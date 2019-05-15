Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

May 15, 2019 7:49 pm
 
EAST

UMass Lowell 4, Siena 2

Wilson 3, Penn St.-Altoona 2

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Florida A&M 13, Delaware St. 3, 8 innings

Savannah St. 7, Coppin St. 3

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grambling St. 14, Alcorn St. 4, 8 innings

Texas Southern 5, Jackson St. 4, 10 innings

Alabama St. 11, Prairie View A&M 4

NAIA
Henderson Bracket

Freed-Hardeman 5, Texas Wesleyan 1, Texas Wesleyan eliminated

Kingsport Bracket

Tennessee Wesleyan 15, Madonna 9, Madonna eliminated

Tennessee Wesleyan 19, Webber International, 7

Lawrenceville Bracket

Georgetown (Ky.) 13, Indiana Southeast 5, IUSE eliminated

Georgia Gwinnett 2, Georgetown (Ky.) 1, UGG advances

Macon Bracket

Middle Georgia St. 9, Rio Grande 6, Rio Grande eliminated

Southeastern (Fla.) 3, Middle Georgia St. 0, Southeastern advances

Miami Gardens Bracket

William Jessup 14, Thomas (Ga.) 3, Thomas eliminated

St. Thomas (Fla.) 7, William Jessup 5, St. Thomas advances

Montgomery Bracket

Hope International 6, Cent. Methodist 3, Cent. Methodist eliminated

Santa Barbara Bracket

Westmont 9, Antelope Valley 2, Antelope Valley eliminated

Shreveport Bracket

York (Neb.) 9, Columbia (Mo.) 8, Columbia (Mo.) eliminated

Williamsburg Bracket

Cumberlands (Ky.) 16, Lyon 13, Lyon eliminated

Indiana Tech 6, Cumberlands (Ky.) 4, Indiana Tech advances

