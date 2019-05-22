Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
UMass Lowell 5, Maine 0
Binghamton 2, Hartford 1
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Pool A
Boston College 5, Louisville 1
Stetson 7, FGCU 5
Dayton 5, Rhode Island 2
Davidson 2, Saint Louis 0
Winthrop 4, High Point 1
Charleston Southern 8, Radford 3, 13 innings
Maryland 6, Illinois 2
Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1
West Virginia 12, Kansas 8
|Colonial Athletic Association
UNC Wilmington 8, Northeastern 6, 11 innings
Marshall 6, Louisiana Tech 4, 12 innings
N. Kentucky 9, Oakland 8, Oakland eliminated
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Fairfield 6, Monmouth 5
Ohio 7, Kent St. 3
|Missouri Valley Conference
Dallas Baptist 1, Missouri St. 0
Belmont 8, Murray St. 1
E. Kentucky 4, Morehead St. 1
Georgia 2, Texas A&M 0
Arkansas 5, Mississippi 3
Samford 5, W. Carolina 4, 10 innings
Mercer 11, Furman 2
Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0
Cent. Arkansas 2, Northwestern St. 0
Omaha 15, W. Illinois 9
Little Rock 6, Troy 5
Georgia Southern 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, 13 innings
