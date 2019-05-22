Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

UMass Lowell 5, Maine 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 1

Atlantic Coast Conference Pool A

Boston College 5, Louisville 1

Atlantic Sun Conference

Stetson 7, FGCU 5

Atlantic 10 Conference

Dayton 5, Rhode Island 2

Davidson 2, Saint Louis 0

Big South Conference

Winthrop 4, High Point 1

Charleston Southern 8, Radford 3, 13 innings

Big Ten Conference

Maryland 6, Illinois 2

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

Big 12 Conference

West Virginia 12, Kansas 8

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 8, Northeastern 6, 11 innings

Conference USA

Marshall 6, Louisiana Tech 4, 12 innings

Horizon League

N. Kentucky 9, Oakland 8, Oakland eliminated

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Fairfield 6, Monmouth 5

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, Kent St. 3

Missouri Valley Conference

Dallas Baptist 1, Missouri St. 0

Ohio Valley Conference

Belmont 8, Murray St. 1

E. Kentucky 4, Morehead St. 1

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 2, Texas A&M 0

Arkansas 5, Mississippi 3

Southern Conference

Samford 5, W. Carolina 4, 10 innings

Mercer 11, Furman 2

Southland Conference

Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 2, Northwestern St. 0

Summit League

Omaha 15, W. Illinois 9

Sun Belt Conference

Little Rock 6, Troy 5

Georgia Southern 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, 13 innings

