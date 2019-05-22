Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

UMass Lowell 5, Maine 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 1

American Athletic Conference

East Carolina 13, Houston 2, Houston eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference Pool A

Boston College 5, Louisville 1

Pool B

Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 6

Atlantic Sun Conference

Stetson 7, FGCU 5

Liberty 6, North Florida 4

Atlantic 10 Conference

Dayton 5, Rhode Island 2

Davidson 2, Saint Louis 0

Big South Conference

Winthrop 4, High Point 1

Charleston Southern 8, Radford 3, 13 innings

Big Ten Conference

Maryland 6, Illinois 2

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

Big 12 Conference

West Virginia 12, Kansas 8

Texas Tech 7, Kansas St. 4

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 8, Northeastern 6, 11 innings

William & Mary 2, James Madison 1

Conference USA

Marshall 6, Louisiana Tech 4, 12 innings

Horizon League

N. Kentucky 9, Oakland 8, Oakland eliminated

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Fairfield 6, Monmouth 5

Manhattan 6, Marist 2

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, Kent St. 3

Missouri Valley Conference

Dallas Baptist 1, Missouri St. 0

Illinois St. 4, S. Illinois 1

Ohio Valley Conference

Belmont 8, Murray St. 1

E. Kentucky 4, Morehead St. 1

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 2, Texas A&M 0

Arkansas 5, Mississippi 3

Southern Conference

Samford 5, W. Carolina 4, 10 innings

Mercer 11, Furman 2

Southland Conference

Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 2, Northwestern St. 0

Summit League

Omaha 15, W. Illinois 9

Sun Belt Conference

Little Rock 6, Troy 5

Georgia Southern 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, 13 innings

