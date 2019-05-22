Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

May 22, 2019 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

UMass Lowell 5, Maine 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 1

American Athletic Conference

East Carolina 13, Houston 2, Houston eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference
Pool A

Boston College 5, Louisville 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Pool B

Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 6

Atlantic Sun Conference

Stetson 7, FGCU 5

Liberty 6, North Florida 4

Atlantic 10 Conference

Dayton 5, Rhode Island 2

Davidson 2, Saint Louis 0

Big South Conference

Winthrop 4, High Point 1

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Charleston Southern 8, Radford 3, 13 innings

Big Ten Conference

Maryland 6, Illinois 2

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

Big 12 Conference

West Virginia 12, Kansas 8

Texas Tech 7, Kansas St. 4

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 8, Northeastern 6, 11 innings

William & Mary 2, James Madison 1

Conference USA

Marshall 6, Louisiana Tech 4, 12 innings

Southern Miss 6, Rice 4, 10 innings

Horizon League

N. Kentucky 9, Oakland 8, Oakland eliminated

Milwaukee 12, Youngstown St. 3, Youngstown St. eliminated

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Fairfield 6, Monmouth 5

Manhattan 6, Marist 2

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, Kent St. 3

Missouri Valley Conference

Dallas Baptist 1, Missouri St. 0

Illinois St. 4, S. Illinois 1

Ohio Valley Conference

Belmont 8, Murray St. 1

E. Kentucky 4, Morehead St. 1

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 2, Texas A&M 0

Arkansas 5, Mississippi 3

Southern Conference

Samford 5, W. Carolina 4, 10 innings

Mercer 11, Furman 2

ETSU 4, UNC Greensboro 2

Southland Conference

Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 2, Northwestern St. 0

Texas A&M-CC 2, Sam Houston St. 1

Summit League

Omaha 15, W. Illinois 9

Sun Belt Conference

Little Rock 6, Troy 5

Georgia Southern 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, 13 innings

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.