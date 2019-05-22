Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
UMass Lowell 5, Maine 0
Binghamton 2, Hartford 1
Hartford 6, Maine 5, Maine eliminated
|American Athletic Conference
East Carolina 13, Houston 2, Houston eliminated
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Pool A
Boston College 5, Louisville 1
Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 6
Stetson 7, FGCU 5
Liberty 6, North Florida 4
Dayton 5, Rhode Island 2
Davidson 2, Saint Louis 0
Fordham 7, Richmond 6, 10 innings
Winthrop 4, High Point 1
Charleston Southern 8, Radford 3, 13 innings
Presbyterian 2, Gardner-Webb 1
Maryland 6, Illinois 2
Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1
Iowa 4, Indiana 2
West Virginia 12, Kansas 8
Texas Tech 7, Kansas St. 4
Baylor 8, Oklahoma 2
|Colonial Athletic Association
UNC Wilmington 8, Northeastern 6, 11 innings
William & Mary 2, James Madison 1
Marshall 6, Louisiana Tech 4, 12 innings
Southern Miss 6, Rice 4, 10 innings
N. Kentucky 9, Oakland 8, Oakland eliminated
Milwaukee 12, Youngstown St. 3, Youngstown St. eliminated
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Fairfield 6, Monmouth 5
Manhattan 6, Marist 2
Ohio 7, Kent St. 3
N. Illinois 4, Miami (Ohio) 0
|Missouri Valley Conference
Dallas Baptist 1, Missouri St. 0
Illinois St. 4, S. Illinois 1
Belmont 8, Murray St. 1
E. Kentucky 4, Morehead St. 1
Austin Peay 12, UT Martin 2
Georgia 2, Texas A&M 0
Arkansas 5, Mississippi 3
Vanderbilt 11, Auburn 1
Samford 5, W. Carolina 4, 10 innings
Mercer 11, Furman 2
ETSU 4, UNC Greensboro 2
Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0
Cent. Arkansas 2, Northwestern St. 0
Texas A&M-CC 2, Sam Houston St. 1
Omaha 15, W. Illinois 9
S. Dakota St. vs. Oral Roberts, ppd.
Little Rock 6, Troy 5
Georgia Southern 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, 13 innings
UT Arlington 9, Coastal Carolina 8
|Western Athletic Conference
Grand Canyon 11, CS Bakersfield 2
