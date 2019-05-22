Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

UMass Lowell 5, Maine 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 1

Hartford 6, Maine 5, Maine eliminated

American Athletic Conference

East Carolina 13, Houston 2, Houston eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference Pool A

Boston College 5, Louisville 1

Pool B

Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 6

Atlantic Sun Conference

Stetson 7, FGCU 5

Liberty 6, North Florida 4

Atlantic 10 Conference

Dayton 5, Rhode Island 2

Davidson 2, Saint Louis 0

Fordham 7, Richmond 6, 10 innings

Big South Conference

Winthrop 4, High Point 1

Charleston Southern 8, Radford 3, 13 innings

Presbyterian 2, Gardner-Webb 1

Big Ten Conference

Maryland 6, Illinois 2

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

Iowa 4, Indiana 2

Big 12 Conference

West Virginia 12, Kansas 8

Texas Tech 7, Kansas St. 4

Baylor 8, Oklahoma 2

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 8, Northeastern 6, 11 innings

William & Mary 2, James Madison 1

Conference USA

Marshall 6, Louisiana Tech 4, 12 innings

Southern Miss 6, Rice 4, 10 innings

Horizon League

N. Kentucky 9, Oakland 8, Oakland eliminated

Milwaukee 12, Youngstown St. 3, Youngstown St. eliminated

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Fairfield 6, Monmouth 5

Manhattan 6, Marist 2

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, Kent St. 3

N. Illinois 4, Miami (Ohio) 0

Missouri Valley Conference

Dallas Baptist 1, Missouri St. 0

Illinois St. 4, S. Illinois 1

Ohio Valley Conference

Belmont 8, Murray St. 1

E. Kentucky 4, Morehead St. 1

Austin Peay 12, UT Martin 2

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 2, Texas A&M 0

Arkansas 5, Mississippi 3

Vanderbilt 11, Auburn 1

Southern Conference

Samford 5, W. Carolina 4, 10 innings

Mercer 11, Furman 2

ETSU 4, UNC Greensboro 2

Southland Conference

Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 2, Northwestern St. 0

Texas A&M-CC 2, Sam Houston St. 1

Summit League

Omaha 15, W. Illinois 9

S. Dakota St. vs. Oral Roberts, ppd.

Sun Belt Conference

Little Rock 6, Troy 5

Georgia Southern 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, 13 innings

UT Arlington 9, Coastal Carolina 8

Western Athletic Conference

Grand Canyon 11, CS Bakersfield 2

