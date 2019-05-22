Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

UMass Lowell 5, Maine 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 1

Hartford 6, Maine 5, Maine eliminated

American Athletic Conference

East Carolina 13, Houston 2, Houston eliminated

UCF 8, Memphis 7, 10 innings, Memphis eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference Pool A

Boston College 5, Louisville 1

Pool B

Georgia Tech 12, Notre Dame 6

Pool D

North Carolina 3, Virginia 2, 10 innings

Atlantic Sun Conference

Stetson 7, FGCU 5

Liberty 6, North Florida 4

Atlantic 10 Conference

Dayton 5, Rhode Island 2

Davidson 2, Saint Louis 0

Fordham 7, Richmond 6, 10 innings

Big South Conference

Winthrop 4, High Point 1

Charleston Southern 8, Radford 3, 13 innings

Presbyterian 2, Gardner-Webb 1

Big Ten Conference

Maryland 6, Illinois 2

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

Iowa 4, Indiana 2

Big 12 Conference

West Virginia 12, Kansas 8

Texas Tech 7, Kansas St. 4

Baylor 8, Oklahoma 2

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 8, Northeastern 6, 11 innings

William & Mary 2, James Madison 1

Conference USA

Marshall 6, Louisiana Tech 4, 12 innings

Southern Miss 6, Rice 4, 10 innings

FAU 6, UTSA 5

Horizon League

N. Kentucky 9, Oakland 8, Oakland eliminated

Milwaukee 12, Youngstown St. 3, Youngstown St. eliminated

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Fairfield 6, Monmouth 5

Manhattan 6, Marist 2

Manhattan 5, Canisius 3

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, Kent St. 3

N. Illinois 4, Miami (Ohio) 0

Missouri Valley Conference

Dallas Baptist 1, Missouri St. 0

Illinois St. 4, S. Illinois 1

Indiana St. 7, Evansville 0

Ohio Valley Conference

Belmont 8, Murray St. 1

E. Kentucky 4, Morehead St. 1

Austin Peay 12, UT Martin 2

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 2, Texas A&M 0

Arkansas 5, Mississippi 3

Vanderbilt 11, Auburn 1

Southern Conference

Samford 5, W. Carolina 4, 10 innings

Mercer 11, Furman 2

ETSU 4, UNC Greensboro 2

Wofford 12, VMI 7

Southland Conference

Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 2, Northwestern St. 0

Texas A&M-CC 2, Sam Houston St. 1

McNeese 2, Incarnate Word 1

Summit League

Omaha 15, W. Illinois 9

S. Dakota St. vs. Oral Roberts, ppd.

Sun Belt Conference

Little Rock 6, Troy 5

Georgia Southern 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, 13 innings

UT Arlington 9, Coastal Carolina 8

Western Athletic Conference

Grand Canyon 11, CS Bakersfield 2

