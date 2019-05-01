Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

MLB — Suspended San Francisco Giants minor-league RHP Logan Webb, 80-games without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Purchased the contract of RHP Evan Marshall from Charlotte.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Matt Bowman from Louisville (IL). Optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Louisville.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred RHP Miguel Diaz to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Phil Maton to El Paso (PCL). Selected RHP Cal Quantrill.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Dylan Tice to the Sugar Land Skeeters (Atlantic League) for future considerations.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Nick Schulz.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Cody White.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Exercised their fifth-year option on LB Leonard Floyd.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived G David Bright.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Dee Delaney, QB Luke Falk and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Marcus Rios and QB Kevin Anderson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Joe Veleno to a three-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS – Signed F Mathieu Olivier to a two-year contract.
PRCA — Named Tom glause Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced an independent review panel unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the violent conduct red card Seattle Sounders FC M Cristian Roldan received in the match against the Los Angeles Football Club.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Fired coach Anthony Hudson. Named assistant coach Conor Casey interim head coach.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez.
USL — Announced it had awarded a franchise to Alliance Omaha Soccer Holdings. The club will be coached by Jay Mims.
CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Christopher Colvin commissioner, effective June 1st.
NEW JERSEY CITY – Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling intercollegiate programs.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.