Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended San Francisco Giants minor-league RHP Logan Webb, 80-games without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT).

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Anthony Santander from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Purchased the contract of RHP Evan Marshall from Charlotte.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Matt Bowman from Louisville (IL). Optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Louisville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan O’Rourke from Syracuse (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred RHP Miguel Diaz to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Phil Maton to El Paso (PCL). Selected RHP Cal Quantrill.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Ty Blach to Sacramento (PCL). Selected C Stephen Vogt from Sacramento. Placed RHP Logan Webb on the restricted list.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Dylan Tice to the Sugar Land Skeeters (Atlantic League) for future considerations.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Nick Schulz.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Cody White.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Taylor Schwaner.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released RHP Austin Marchant.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Dom Golubiewski and LHP Rabon Martin.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed catcher Tanner Murphy. Released catcher Gage West and INF Jake Willsey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Exercised their fifth-year option on LB Leonard Floyd.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived G David Bright.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LBs D.J. Alexander, Najee Goode and Ramik Wilson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Dee Delaney, QB Luke Falk and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Vontae Diggs.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Marcus Rios and QB Kevin Anderson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Joe Veleno to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS – Signed F Mathieu Olivier to a two-year contract.

RODEO

PRCA — Named Tom glause Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced an independent review panel unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the violent conduct red card Seattle Sounders FC M Cristian Roldan received in the match against the Los Angeles Football Club.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Fired coach Anthony Hudson. Named assistant coach Conor Casey interim head coach.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez.

United Soccer League 1

USL — Announced it had awarded a franchise to Alliance Omaha Soccer Holdings. The club will be coached by Jay Mims.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Christopher Colvin commissioner, effective June 1st.

NEW JERSEY CITY – Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling intercollegiate programs.

