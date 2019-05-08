Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Barrett to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Delino DeShields Jr. to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Addison Russell from Iowa (PCL). Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Placed INF-OF Ben Zobrist placed on the restricted list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled LHP José Quijada from New Orleans (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6. Announced OF JB Shuck cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Cal Quantrill to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez to Sacramento (PCL). Activated LHP Derek Holland from 10-day IL.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Scott Firth.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Traded RHP J.D. Busfield to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP Kyano Cummings, RHP Ty Hensley, INF Taylor Hillson, and RHP Mitch McIntyre.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Josh Glick and RHP Mason McReaken.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF L.J. Kalawaia to a contract extension. Signed RHP Drew Peden.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded INF Dale Burdick to the Lake Erie Crushers. Released RHP Kelvan Pilot.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released OF Luke Bonfield, INF Steven Kraft, and LHP C.J. Schildt.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed catcher Tyler Alamo. Released catcher Gavin Stupienski.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Named Aaron Nelson vice president of player care and performance.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stacy Keely. Waived OT Adam Bisnowaty.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Bruce Ellington.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Rod Smith, G Austin Droogsma, PK Joey Slye, DB Tenny Adewusi, P Ryan Anderson and DE Alex Jenkins. Waived LB Ukeme Eligwe, DE Myles Humphrey and DB Michael Hunter.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Nick Temple. Released DE Noble Nwachukwu.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Arttu Ruotsalainen to a three-year entry level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $125,000 in targeted allocation money from Colorado for D Lalas Abubakar. Acquired M David Accam from Philadelphia Union for $100,000 in targeted allocation money, $400,000 in general allocation money and an international roster spot for the 2019.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Benny Feilhaber from Colorado for D Abdul Rwatubyaye and an undisclosed draft pick.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Tom Barlow.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded F Jonathan Lewis to Colorado for $650,000 targeted allocation money and an international spot in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Michee Ngalina.

TENNIS International Tennis Federation

ITF — Named Jamie Delgado player relations consultant.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Graduate RB Jordan Brown announced he will transfer to Kansas State.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Named Kristen Coventon volleyball coach.

