Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL) as the 26th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader. Sent LHP Richard Bleier to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated 1B Frank Schwindel for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned INF Justin Bour to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of 1B/LHP Jared Walsh from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Buffalo. Claimed RHP Jimmy Cordero off waivers from Washington. Transferred RHPs Matt Shoemaker and David Phelps to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Jerry Blevins for assignment. Reinstated LHP Jesse Biddle from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Wes Parsons from Gwinnett (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Julio Urias on the restricted list. Recalled RHP JT Chargois from Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Eric Fanhold to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated RHP Jeurys Familia from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Clay Holmes to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Archer from the 10-day IL. Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Carlos Martinez to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Tyler Beede to Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Shaun Anderson from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Bryan Bonnell to a minor league contract.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Alex Fishburg and INF Manny Jefferson.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Jacob Hill and INFs Patrick and Rafael Palmeiro.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Tyler Herr.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released C Gavin Blodgett, OF Alex Boxwell and LHP Mario Samuel.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Jesse Baker, INF Casio Grider and RHPs Andury Acevedo, Connor Camacho and Carlos Contreras.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

WNBA — Named Cathy Engelbert commissioner.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted Quentin Harris to director of player personnel, Dru Grigson to assistant director of player personnel, Adrian Wilson to director of pro scouting, Chris Culmer director of college scouting, Josh Scobey to Western Regional scout and Nathan DiGregorio to pro scout. Named Keegan Leyrer area scout in the West and Andrew Caskin scouting assistant.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Deshaun Davis.

NEW YORK JETS — Fired general manager Mike Maccagnan. Named Adam Gase acting general manager, in addition to his duties as coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Cameron Glenn. Signed TE Levine Toilolo to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Geno Smith.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Otha Peters Jr. Signed WRs Chris Hubert and Malik Richards, OL Delroy Baker and Drew Desjarlais, QB Sean McGuire, PK Gabriel Amavizca Ortiz, LBs Manuel Hernandez-Reyes and Thiadric Hansen and DBs Elijah Battle, Payton Hall and Sergio Schiaffino.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Ralph Krueger coach.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Elvis Merzlikins to a one-year contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced they will cease operations.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Dave Russell account executive/tickets and memberships.

