Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Yefry Ramirez for assignment. Claimed RHP Chandler Shepherd off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Transferred RHP Alex Cobb to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated OF Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Recalled C Eric Haase from Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Mike Wright outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Cuas from Long Island (Atlantic).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Xavier Cedeño on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Selected the contract of RHP Jairo Díaz from Albuquerque (IL). Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Traded OF Keon Broxton to Baltimore for international bonus pool money.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Reinstated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin McGowan from Sugar Land (Atlantic).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Audie Afenir.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Alex Crosby.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed LHP Daniel Gibson.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced the contract of LHP Bennett Parry was purchased by Pericos de Puebla (Mexican).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Malachi Dupre. Signed DL Terrell McClain to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert. Signed OT Justin Evans.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jeffery Simmons.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Kyle Cerge-Henderson and DB Bryce Bartlett.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott through the 2021 season.

SEATTLE SOUNDER — Announced the retirement of D Chad Marshall.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Tampa Bay D Papé Diakité, Tampa Bay F Dominic Oduro, Birmingham M Zach Herivaux, Las Vegas D Mobi Fehr and New Mexico F Kevaughn Frater one game.

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced it will remove St. Thomas (Minn.) as a member in two years for competitive purposes.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Saah Nimley assistant men’s basketball coach.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Reuben Burk men’s soccer coach.

IOWA — Named Billy Taylor assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the retirement of assistant director of athletics and compliance officer Ken Heaton.

OHIO STATE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Justin Sueing is transferring from California.

TARLETON STATE — Named Mike Sirianni baseball coach.

WISCONSIN — Named Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton assistant women’s basketball coach.

