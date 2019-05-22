Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Yefry Ramirez for assignment. Claimed RHP Chandler Shepherd off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Transferred RHP Alex Cobb to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated OF Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Recalled C Eric Haase from Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Mike Wright outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Cuas from Long Island (Atlantic).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Xavier Cedeño on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Selected the contract of RHP Jairo Díaz from Albuquerque (IL). Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Traded OF Keon Broxton to Baltimore for international bonus pool money.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Reinstated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin McGowan from Sugar Land (Atlantic).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Audie Afenir.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Alex Crosby.
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed LHP Daniel Gibson.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced the contract of LHP Bennett Parry was purchased by Pericos de Puebla (Mexican).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Malachi Dupre. Signed DL Terrell McClain to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert. Signed OT Justin Evans.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jeffery Simmons.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Kyle Cerge-Henderson and DB Bryce Bartlett.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott through the 2021 season.
SEATTLE SOUNDER — Announced the retirement of D Chad Marshall.
USL — Suspended Tampa Bay D Papé Diakité, Tampa Bay F Dominic Oduro, Birmingham M Zach Herivaux, Las Vegas D Mobi Fehr and New Mexico F Kevaughn Frater one game.
MINNESOTA INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced it will remove St. Thomas (Minn.) as a member in two years for competitive purposes.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Saah Nimley assistant men’s basketball coach.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Reuben Burk men’s soccer coach.
IOWA — Named Billy Taylor assistant men’s basketball coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the retirement of assistant director of athletics and compliance officer Ken Heaton.
OHIO STATE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Justin Sueing is transferring from California.
TARLETON STATE — Named Mike Sirianni baseball coach.
WISCONSIN — Named Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton assistant women’s basketball coach.
