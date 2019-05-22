Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Yefry Ramirez for assignment. Claimed RHP Chandler Shepherd off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Transferred RHP Alex Cobb to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated OF Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Recalled C Eric Haase from Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Kevan Smith on the 7-day IL. Selected the contract of C Dustin Garneau from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Mike Wright outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Cuas from Long Island (Atlantic).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Xavier Cedeño on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Selected the contract of RHP Jairo Díaz from Albuquerque (IL). Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Designated RHP Paul Sewald for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Rajai Davis from Syracuse (IL). Traded OF Keon Broxton to Baltimore for international bonus pool money.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Reinstated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin McGowan from Sugar Land (Atlantic). Announced LHP Dan Jennings elected free agency.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Audie Afenir.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Alex Crosby.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed LHP Daniel Gibson.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced the contract of LHP Bennett Parry was purchased by Pericos de Puebla (Mexican).

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released LHP Jonny Reid.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Marty Anderson and OF Joe Moran.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Joe Jones. Signed RHP Dan Hlad.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Malachi Dupre. Signed DL Terrell McClain to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed OT De’Ondre Wesley off waivers from Indianapolis. Signed TE Mik’Quan Deane. Released OL Blake Hance and S Abraham Wallace.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert. Signed OT Justin Evans.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released QB Landry Jones. Signed TE Erik Swoope.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jeffery Simmons.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Reuben Foster on injured reserve. Signed LB Jon Bostic.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Kyle Cerge-Henderson and DB Bryce Bartlett.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott through the 2021 season.

SEATTLE SOUNDER — Announced the retirement of D Chad Marshall.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Tampa Bay D Papé Diakité, Tampa Bay F Dominic Oduro, Birmingham M Zach Herivaux, Las Vegas D Mobi Fehr and New Mexico F Kevaughn Frater one game.

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced it will remove St. Thomas (Minn.) as a member in two years for competitive purposes.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Saah Nimley assistant men’s basketball coach.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Reuben Burk men’s soccer coach.

IOWA — Named Billy Taylor assistant men’s basketball coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Juwan Howard men’s basketball coach to a five-year contract.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the retirement of assistant director of athletics and compliance officer Ken Heaton.

OHIO STATE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Justin Sueing is transferring from California.

TARLETON STATE — Named Mike Sirianni baseball coach.

WISCONSIN — Named Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton assistant women’s basketball coach.

