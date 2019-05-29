Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Sports Transactions

May 29, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B Mitch Moreland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Colten Brewer and LHP Josh Taylor from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Zach Plesac from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 2B Josh Harrison on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Ben Lively from Omaha (PCL). Sent 1B Lucas Duda to Omaha for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Mitch Garver to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day IL. Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed INF J.P. Crawford on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Dylan Moore from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent C Mike Zunino to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL). Recalled OF Zack Granite from Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Elvis Luciano from the bereavement list. Placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Stefan Crichton from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Matt Joyce from the bereavement list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Pedro Strop to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Returned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent C Manny Pina to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Rajai Davis outright to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Génesis Cabrera from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Nick Vincent on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Aníbal Sánchez from the 10-day IL.

American Association

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Ryan Johnson.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Josh Glick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB James Folston Jr. Claimed LB Pita Taumoepenu off waivers.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G Landon Turner on waived/non-football illness list. Signed G Kofi Amichia.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu. Signed WR Xavier Ubosi.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Frank Herron.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Montez Sweat.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Joe Gambardella to a two-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jarred Tinordi to a two-year, two-way contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Named Bob Boughner assistant coach.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Named Marcelo Neveleff academy director.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Swope Park D Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, North Carolina F Donovan Ewolo, Pittsburgh D Joe Greenspan, Austin D Fabien Garcia, Bethlehem F Faris and D Ben Ofeimu, Louisville M Napo Matsoso, El Paso D James Kiffe and OKC M Rafael Garcia one game.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Senior G Davion Mintz withdrew from the NBA draft.

DUKE — Senior F Javin DeLaurier withdrew from the NBA draft.

FLORIDA — Sophomore G Andrew Nembhard withdrew from the NBA draft.

GONZAGA — Senior F Killian Tillie and sophomore F Filip Petrusev withdrew from the NBA draft.

IDAHO — Placed men’s basketball coach Don Verlin on administrative leave.

MARYLAND — Senior G Anthony Cowan Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Stan Holt men’s basketball coach.

OREGON — Mutually agreed with baseball coach George Horton not to exercise his one-year contract option for the 2020 season.

