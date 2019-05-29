Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B Mitch Moreland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Colten Brewer and LHP Josh Taylor from Pawtucket.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Zach Plesac from Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 2B Josh Harrison on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Round Rock (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Ben Lively from Omaha (PCL). Sent 1B Lucas Duda to Omaha for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Mitch Garver to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day IL. Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed INF J.P. Crawford on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Dylan Moore from Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent C Mike Zunino to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL). Recalled OF Zack Granite from Nashville.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Elvis Luciano from the bereavement list. Placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Stefan Crichton from Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Matt Joyce from the bereavement list.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Pedro Strop to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Returned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent C Manny Pina to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Rajai Davis outright to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Génesis Cabrera from Memphis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Nick Vincent on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Aníbal Sánchez from the 10-day IL.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Ryan Johnson.
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Josh Glick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB James Folston Jr. Claimed LB Pita Taumoepenu off waivers.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G Landon Turner on waived/non-football illness list. Signed G Kofi Amichia.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu. Signed WR Xavier Ubosi.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Frank Herron.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Montez Sweat.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Joe Gambardella to a two-year contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jarred Tinordi to a two-year, two-way contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Named Bob Boughner assistant coach.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY — Named Marcelo Neveleff academy director.
USL — Suspended Swope Park D Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, North Carolina F Donovan Ewolo, Pittsburgh D Joe Greenspan, Austin D Fabien Garcia, Bethlehem F Faris and D Ben Ofeimu, Louisville M Napo Matsoso, El Paso D James Kiffe and OKC M Rafael Garcia one game.
CREIGHTON — Senior G Davion Mintz withdrew from the NBA draft.
DUKE — Senior F Javin DeLaurier withdrew from the NBA draft.
FLORIDA — Sophomore G Andrew Nembhard withdrew from the NBA draft.
GONZAGA — Senior F Killian Tillie and sophomore F Filip Petrusev withdrew from the NBA draft.
IDAHO — Placed men’s basketball coach Don Verlin on administrative leave.
MARYLAND — Senior G Anthony Cowan Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Stan Holt men’s basketball coach.
OREGON — Mutually agreed with baseball coach George Horton not to exercise his one-year contract option for the 2020 season.
