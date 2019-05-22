Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

West Virginia gets 17 hits, beats Kansas 12-8

May 22, 2019 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon White and Paul McIntosh each knocked in four runs and West Virginia beat fifth-seeded Kansas 12-8 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Ivan Gonzalez and Marques Inman had two RBIs apiece for the Mountaineers (35-18), which finished with 17 hits.

West Virginia chased Kansas starter Nathan Barry (5-1) after just one inning and jumped ahead 9-1 after just three innings. The Jayhawks (31-25) pulled to within 10-8 before a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to four runs.

Nick Snyder allowed seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings for West Virginia, and Gabe Kurtzhals (2-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless inning in relief.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nolan Metcalf had three hits for Kansas, which used seven pitchers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.