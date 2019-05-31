Listen Live Sports

West Virginia tops Fordham 6-2 in NCAA Tournament

May 31, 2019 11:44 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tyler Doanes and Ivan Gonzalez each drove in two runs to lead West Virginia to a 6-2 victory over Fordham on Friday night in the Morgantown regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded West Virginia (38-20) advanced to meet third-seeded Duke (32-25) on Saturday. No. 4 Fordham (38-23) will face second-seeded Texas A&M (37-22-1) in an elimination game.

West Virginia’s Nick Snyder (9-1) struck out six and walked three in five innings. Kade Strowd threw four innings of hitless relief.

Fordham’s John Stankiewicz (8-4) had allowed 15 walks all season but walked five in the third, including Gonzalez with the bases loaded. West Virginia scored two other runs in the inning on a wild pitch and on Darius Hill’s sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.

Doanes doubled home two runs in the sixth and Gonzalez added an RBI double in the seventh.

Fordham’s Matt Tarabek had an RBI single in the first.

