While NCAA stalls, game publisher forms college esports body

May 22, 2019 6:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A month after the NCAA voted to table a discussion regarding esports, “League of Legends” publisher Riot Games has launched a governing body for its college and high school competitive video game activities.

The Riot Scholastic Association of America (RSAA) will feature a six-member advisory board that oversees all “League of Legends” college competition, the company announced Wednesday.

“League of Legends” is the world’s most popular esport, and more than 80 colleges already had official LoL teams. This season’s League of Legends College Championship is set to begin Thursday. Collegiate LoL competition did not previously have a governing body.

The NCAA board voted April 30 to push back its conversation regarding esports. The organization has been lukewarm on competitive gaming, with NCAA President Mark Emmert citing “hugely misogynistic” and “violent” content among his concerns in January.

___

More AP esports: https://apnews.com/Esports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

