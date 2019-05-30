White Sox 10, Indians 4

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 3 1 0 0 L.Grcia cf 5 3 3 0 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 2 1 C.Sntna dh 4 0 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 4 2 1 3 Luplow rf 4 1 1 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 2 2 2 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 3 2 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Cordell pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 G.Allen lf 4 1 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 2 0 Tilson rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 6 3 Totals 37 10 15 8

Cleveland 002 001 001— 4 Chicago 022 010 23x—10

E_Ti.Anderson (11), Kipnis (1), G.Allen (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Ramirez (10), Kipnis (10), L.Garcia (9), Moncada (12), Y.Alonso (6), El.Jimenez (3). HR_Luplow (7), J.Abreu (15), Y.Alonso (7). SB_Y.Sanchez (2). CS_Y.Alonso (1), Y.Sanchez (2). SF_J.Abreu (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco L,4-6 6 1-3 10 6 6 1 7 Otero 1 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 Chicago Banuelos W,3-4 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 Marshall H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fry 2-3 1 1 0 2 0 Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Banuelos (Mercado). WP_Banuelos, Otero.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_22,182 (40,615).

