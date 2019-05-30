White Sox 10, Indians 4

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Luplow rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tilson rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|37
|10
|15
|8
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|001—
|4
|Chicago
|022
|010
|23x—10
E_Ti.Anderson (11), Kipnis (1), G.Allen (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Ramirez (10), Kipnis (10), L.Garcia (9), Moncada (12), Y.Alonso (6), El.Jimenez (3). HR_Luplow (7), J.Abreu (15), Y.Alonso (7). SB_Y.Sanchez (2). CS_Y.Alonso (1), Y.Sanchez (2). SF_J.Abreu (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco L,4-6
|6
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Otero
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Banuelos W,3-4
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Marshall H,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Ruiz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Banuelos (Mercado). WP_Banuelos, Otero.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:10. A_22,182 (40,615).
