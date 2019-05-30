Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 10, Indians 4

May 30, 2019 11:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 3 1 0 0 L.Grcia cf 5 3 3 0
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 2 1
C.Sntna dh 4 0 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 4 2 1 3
Luplow rf 4 1 1 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 2 2 2
Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 3 2
R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Cordell pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0
G.Allen lf 4 1 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 2 0
Tilson rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 6 3 Totals 37 10 15 8
Cleveland 002 001 001— 4
Chicago 022 010 23x—10

E_Ti.Anderson (11), Kipnis (1), G.Allen (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Ramirez (10), Kipnis (10), L.Garcia (9), Moncada (12), Y.Alonso (6), El.Jimenez (3). HR_Luplow (7), J.Abreu (15), Y.Alonso (7). SB_Y.Sanchez (2). CS_Y.Alonso (1), Y.Sanchez (2). SF_J.Abreu (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco L,4-6 6 1-3 10 6 6 1 7
Otero 1 2-3 5 4 4 0 0
Chicago
Banuelos W,3-4 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3
Marshall H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fry 2-3 1 1 0 2 0
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Banuelos (Mercado). WP_Banuelos, Otero.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, CB Bucknor.

Advertisement

T_3:10. A_22,182 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.