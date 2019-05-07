White Sox 2, Indians 0

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Rndon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|001
|001
|000—2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_J.Abreu (10), Y.Sanchez (3), Cordell (3), Kipnis 2 (5). SB_Tilson (1). CS_M.Freeman (1). S_Cordell (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito W,3-1
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Fry H,6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome S,7-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|Rodriguez L,0-2
|6
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Otero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:58. A_12,961 (35,225).
