The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
White Sox 2, Indians 0

May 7, 2019 9:25 pm
 
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 3b 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 4 0 3 0
Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis dh 4 0 2 0
J.Rndon ph 1 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia cf 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 C.Gnzal rf 4 0 0 0
Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 2 1 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0
Tilson cf-lf 3 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0 M.Frman 2b 2 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 1 0
Cordell rf 3 0 2 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 30 0 5 0
Chicago 001 001 000—2
Cleveland 000 000 000—0

DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_J.Abreu (10), Y.Sanchez (3), Cordell (3), Kipnis 2 (5). SB_Tilson (1). CS_M.Freeman (1). S_Cordell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,3-1 7 1-3 3 0 0 3 8
Fry H,6 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Colome S,7-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Cleveland
Rodriguez L,0-2 6 7 2 2 3 6
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Otero 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 2

Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:58. A_12,961 (35,225).

