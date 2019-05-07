White Sox 2, Indians 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .290 Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 a-Rondon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Garcia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .170 McCann c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .359 Tilson cf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .429 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .331 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229 Cordell rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Totals 33 2 8 2 3 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .263 Kipnis dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .209 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .197 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .176 Totals 30 0 5 0 4 11

Chicago 001 001 000—2 8 0 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-grounded out for Delmonico in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Abreu (10), Sanchez (3), Cordell (3), Kipnis 2 (5). RBIs_Moncada (25), McCann (10). SB_Tilson (1). CS_Freeman (1). S_Cordell.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Abreu, Anderson, Sanchez 3); Cleveland 4 (Santana 3, Gonzalez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Cleveland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Ramirez. GIDP_Kipnis.

DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Anderson, Abreu), (McCann, Anderson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 3-1 7 1-3 3 0 0 3 8 105 4.06 Fry, H, 6 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 17 5.54 Colome, S, 7-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 1.80 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 0-2 6 7 2 2 3 6 95 2.41 O.Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.43 Otero 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.14 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.08 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.68

Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Colome 3-0, O.Perez 1-0, Otero 1-0. WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:58. A_12,961 (35,225).

