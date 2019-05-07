White Sox 2, Indians 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Rondon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Garcia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.359
|Tilson cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.429
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.331
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Kipnis dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.197
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|4
|11
|Chicago
|001
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Delmonico in the 7th.
LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Abreu (10), Sanchez (3), Cordell (3), Kipnis 2 (5). RBIs_Moncada (25), McCann (10). SB_Tilson (1). CS_Freeman (1). S_Cordell.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Abreu, Anderson, Sanchez 3); Cleveland 4 (Santana 3, Gonzalez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Cleveland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Ramirez. GIDP_Kipnis.
DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Anderson, Abreu), (McCann, Anderson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 3-1
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|105
|4.06
|Fry, H, 6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.54
|Colome, S, 7-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.80
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 0-2
|6
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|95
|2.41
|O.Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.43
|Otero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.14
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.68
Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Colome 3-0, O.Perez 1-0, Otero 1-0. WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:58. A_12,961 (35,225).
