White Sox 2, Royals 1

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 L.Grcia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 2 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr pr-dh 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 2 3 0 Mldnado c 3 0 1 0 Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon ss 3 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 2 2 Cordell cf-rf 2 0 1 0 Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 29 2 7 2

Kansas City 000 100 000—1 Chicago 000 010 001—2

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Mondesi (13), J.McCann (10), Cordell (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Bailey 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 Flynn 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Barlow 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 1 McCarthy L,1-2 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 Chicago Nova 5 6 1 1 0 2 Bummer 2 1 0 0 0 2 Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0 Colome W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Diekman (Alonso). WP_Flynn.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56.

