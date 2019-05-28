Listen Live Sports

White Sox 2, Royals 1

May 28, 2019 7:53 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Dozier 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .318
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .192
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Totals 32 1 7 1 0 4
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Jimenez lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .213
1-Garcia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
2-Anderson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .337
McCann c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .336
Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Rondon ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Sanchez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .233
Cordell cf-rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .233
Totals 29 2 7 2 5 8
Kansas City 000 100 000—1 7 0
Chicago 000 010 001—2 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Jimenez in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Mondesi (13), McCann (10), Cordell (4). RBIs_Dozier (33), Sanchez 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Cordell). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Soler, Abreu.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, O’Hearn); Chicago 1 (Rondon, Sanchez, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 77 5.79
Flynn 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Barlow 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 37 4.23
Diekman, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 3.13
McCarthy 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 9 8.31
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova 5 6 1 1 0 2 59 6.52
Bummer 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 0.68
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Colome, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.74

Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0. HBP_Diekman (Alonso). WP_Flynn.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56.

