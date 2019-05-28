White Sox 2, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Jimenez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|1-Garcia pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|2-Anderson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|McCann c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Tilson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Rondon ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Cordell cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|5
|8
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|001—2
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Jimenez in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Mondesi (13), McCann (10), Cordell (4). RBIs_Dozier (33), Sanchez 2 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Cordell). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Soler, Abreu.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, O’Hearn); Chicago 1 (Rondon, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|77
|5.79
|Flynn
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Barlow
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|4.23
|Diekman, L, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.13
|McCarthy
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|8.31
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|59
|6.52
|Bummer
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|0.68
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Colome, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.74
Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0. HBP_Diekman (Alonso). WP_Flynn.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:56.
