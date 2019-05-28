White Sox 2, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Grcia pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tilson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rndon ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cordell cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|001—2
DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Mondesi (13), J.McCann (10), Cordell (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Bailey
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Flynn
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Diekman L,0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McCarthy
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Nova
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bummer
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Diekman (Alonso). WP_Flynn.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:56.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.