Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 2, Royals 1

May 28, 2019 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 2 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 L.Grcia pr-cf 0 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 2 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr pr-dh 0 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 2 3 0
Mldnado c 3 0 1 0 Tilson rf-lf 3 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon ss 3 0 1 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 2 2
Cordell cf-rf 2 0 1 0
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 29 2 7 2
Kansas City 000 100 000—1
Chicago 000 010 001—2

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Mondesi (13), J.McCann (10), Cordell (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bailey 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 5
Flynn 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barlow 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Diekman L,0-2 1 1 1 1 1 1
McCarthy 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Nova 5 6 1 1 0 2
Bummer 2 1 0 0 0 2
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colome W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Diekman (Alonso). WP_Flynn.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

T_2:56.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.