White Sox 4, Blue Jays 1, 5 innings,

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi McKnney lf 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 3 1 1 1 Grrr Jr 3b 2 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 1 1 0 Smoak dh 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 1 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 1 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 Galvis ss 2 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 2 1 2 2 Drury rf 2 0 0 1 J.Rndon 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Urena 2b 2 0 0 0 Tilson lf 2 0 1 1 Maile c 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 17 1 3 1 Totals 19 4 7 4

Toronto 010 00—1 Chicago 121 0x—4

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Galvis (11), Moncada (10). HR_L.Garcia (2). SB_L.Garcia (7). CS_J.Abreu (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Feierabend L,0-1 4 7 4 4 1 2 Chicago Giolito W,5-1 5 3 1 1 2 4

WP_Feierabend.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Knight.

T_1:31. A_22,908 (40,615).

