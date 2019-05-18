White Sox 4, Blue Jays 1, 5 innings,

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Drury rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Rndon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|17
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|19
|4
|7
|4
|Toronto
|010
|00—1
|Chicago
|121
|0x—4
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Galvis (11), Moncada (10). HR_L.Garcia (2). SB_L.Garcia (7). CS_J.Abreu (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Feierabend L,0-1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Chicago
|Giolito W,5-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
WP_Feierabend.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Knight.
T_1:31. A_22,908 (40,615).
