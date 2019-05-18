White Sox 4, Blue Jays 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Guerrero Jr. 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Smoak dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Tellez 1b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Grichuk cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Galvis ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Drury rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .206 Urena 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .137 Totals 17 1 3 1 2 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .285 Anderson ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .325 Abreu dh 1 0 1 0 1 0 .260 McCann c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .347 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Alonso 1b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .186 Rondon 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Tilson lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .326 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Totals 19 4 7 4 1 2

Toronto 010 00—1 3 1 Chicago 121 0x—4 7 0

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Galvis (11), Moncada (10). HR_Garcia (2), off Feierabend. RBIs_Drury (11), Garcia (15), Alonso 2 (20), Tilson (3). SB_Garcia (7). CS_Abreu (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Drury, Urena); Chicago 3 (Anderson, Rondon 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Chicago 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Drury, Rondon. GIDP_Smoak.

DP_Chicago 1 (Rondon, Moncada, Alonso).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Feierabend, L, 0-1 4 7 4 4 1 2 74 9.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 5-1 5 3 1 1 2 4 78 3.35

WP_Feierabend. PB_Maile (2).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Knight.

T_1:31. A_22,908 (40,615).

