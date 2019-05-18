Listen Live Sports

White Sox 4, Blue Jays 1

May 18, 2019 7:31 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Guerrero Jr. 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Smoak dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Tellez 1b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .242
Grichuk cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Galvis ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Drury rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .206
Urena 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .137
Totals 17 1 3 1 2 4
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .285
Anderson ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .325
Abreu dh 1 0 1 0 1 0 .260
McCann c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .347
Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Alonso 1b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .186
Rondon 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Tilson lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .326
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Totals 19 4 7 4 1 2
Toronto 010 00—1 3 1
Chicago 121 0x—4 7 0

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Galvis (11), Moncada (10). HR_Garcia (2), off Feierabend. RBIs_Drury (11), Garcia (15), Alonso 2 (20), Tilson (3). SB_Garcia (7). CS_Abreu (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Drury, Urena); Chicago 3 (Anderson, Rondon 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Chicago 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Drury, Rondon. GIDP_Smoak.

DP_Chicago 1 (Rondon, Moncada, Alonso).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feierabend, L, 0-1 4 7 4 4 1 2 74 9.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 5-1 5 3 1 1 2 4 78 3.35

WP_Feierabend. PB_Maile (2).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Knight.

T_1:31. A_22,908 (40,615).

