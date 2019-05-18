White Sox 4, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Smoak dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Tellez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Grichuk cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Drury rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Urena 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|Totals
|17
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Abreu dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.186
|Rondon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Tilson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|19
|4
|7
|4
|1
|2
|Toronto
|010
|00—1
|3
|1
|Chicago
|121
|0x—4
|7
|0
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Galvis (11), Moncada (10). HR_Garcia (2), off Feierabend. RBIs_Drury (11), Garcia (15), Alonso 2 (20), Tilson (3). SB_Garcia (7). CS_Abreu (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Drury, Urena); Chicago 3 (Anderson, Rondon 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Chicago 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Drury, Rondon. GIDP_Smoak.
DP_Chicago 1 (Rondon, Moncada, Alonso).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feierabend, L, 0-1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|74
|9.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 5-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|78
|3.35
WP_Feierabend. PB_Maile (2).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Knight.
T_1:31. A_22,908 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.