White Sox 4, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grrr Jr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McKnney lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Toronto
|010
|001
|000—2
|Chicago
|100
|100
|02x—4
E_Moncada (5), Galvis (4). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Y.Sanchez (5). HR_Galvis (6). SB_Sogard (3), Jo.Davis (1), L.Garcia (6). CS_Delmonico (1). SF_L.Garcia (1). S_Sogard (3), Cordell (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman
|6
|7
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Biagini
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Law L,0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Chicago
|Covey
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera W,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Colome S,9-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Law.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:16. A_20,119 (40,615).
