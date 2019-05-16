White Sox 4, Blue Jays 2

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard 2b 2 1 0 0 L.Grcia ss 4 1 2 1 Grrr Jr dh 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 1 W.Cstll c 4 0 1 1 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Dlmnico lf 4 1 2 0 McKnney lf 4 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0 Tilson cf 4 1 2 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 2 2 Totals 29 2 2 1 Totals 33 4 10 4

Toronto 010 001 000—2 Chicago 100 100 02x—4

E_Moncada (5), Galvis (4). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Y.Sanchez (5). HR_Galvis (6). SB_Sogard (3), Jo.Davis (1), L.Garcia (6). CS_Delmonico (1). SF_L.Garcia (1). S_Sogard (3), Cordell (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman 6 7 2 1 1 6 Biagini 1 2 0 0 1 1 Law L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 2 Chicago Covey 5 2-3 2 2 1 2 1 Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Herrera W,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 0 Colome S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:16. A_20,119 (40,615).

