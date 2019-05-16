Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 4, Blue Jays 2

May 16, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 2 1 0 0 L.Grcia ss 4 1 2 1
Grrr Jr dh 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 2 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 1 1 1 W.Cstll c 4 0 1 1
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Dlmnico lf 4 1 2 0
McKnney lf 4 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 1 0
Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0 Tilson cf 4 1 2 0
D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 2 2
Totals 29 2 2 1 Totals 33 4 10 4
Toronto 010 001 000—2
Chicago 100 100 02x—4

E_Moncada (5), Galvis (4). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Chicago 10. 2B_Y.Sanchez (5). HR_Galvis (6). SB_Sogard (3), Jo.Davis (1), L.Garcia (6). CS_Delmonico (1). SF_L.Garcia (1). S_Sogard (3), Cordell (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman 6 7 2 1 1 6
Biagini 1 2 0 0 1 1
Law L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 2
Chicago
Covey 5 2-3 2 2 1 2 1
Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Herrera W,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 0
Colome S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

Advertisement

T_3:16. A_20,119 (40,615).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.