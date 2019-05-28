Listen Live Sports

White Sox 4, Royals 3

May 28, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Merrifield rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .284
Gordon lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .277
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .148
1-Gore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Totals 29 3 3 3 1 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .283
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .278
Abreu dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .255
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .176
Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
McCann c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .350
Sanchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Rondon ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215
Tilson rf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .303
Totals 33 4 12 4 1 4
Kansas City 300 000 000—3 3 1
Chicago 003 100 00x—4 12 0

1-ran for Gallagher in the 8th.

E_Merrifield (4). LOB_Kansas City 1, Chicago 8. HR_Gordon (9), off Giolito. RBIs_Gordon 3 (37), Garcia (16), Abreu (43), Alonso (23), Tilson (8). CS_Gore (5). SF_Abreu, Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Garcia 2, Moncada, Alonso, Jimenez, Tilson). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Abreu, Sanchez. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 3-6 6 10 4 4 1 3 110 4.56
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.85
Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 5.04
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 7-1 8 3 3 3 1 10 107 2.85
Colome, S, 10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.66

HBP_Giolito (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:31. A_13,482 (40,615).

