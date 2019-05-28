White Sox 4, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Merrifield rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .284 Gordon lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .277 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .148 1-Gore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Totals 29 3 3 3 1 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .283 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .278 Abreu dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .255 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .176 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 McCann c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .350 Sanchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Rondon ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215 Tilson rf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .303 Totals 33 4 12 4 1 4

Kansas City 300 000 000—3 3 1 Chicago 003 100 00x—4 12 0

1-ran for Gallagher in the 8th.

E_Merrifield (4). LOB_Kansas City 1, Chicago 8. HR_Gordon (9), off Giolito. RBIs_Gordon 3 (37), Garcia (16), Abreu (43), Alonso (23), Tilson (8). CS_Gore (5). SF_Abreu, Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Garcia 2, Moncada, Alonso, Jimenez, Tilson). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Abreu, Sanchez. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 3-6 6 10 4 4 1 3 110 4.56 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.85 Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 5.04 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 7-1 8 3 3 3 1 10 107 2.85 Colome, S, 10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.66

HBP_Giolito (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:31. A_13,482 (40,615).

