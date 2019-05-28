White Sox 4, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Merrifield rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.277
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|1-Gore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|1
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|McCann c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Rondon ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Tilson rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|33
|4
|12
|4
|1
|4
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|000—3
|3
|1
|Chicago
|003
|100
|00x—4
|12
|0
1-ran for Gallagher in the 8th.
E_Merrifield (4). LOB_Kansas City 1, Chicago 8. HR_Gordon (9), off Giolito. RBIs_Gordon 3 (37), Garcia (16), Abreu (43), Alonso (23), Tilson (8). CS_Gore (5). SF_Abreu, Alonso.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Garcia 2, Moncada, Alonso, Jimenez, Tilson). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Chicago 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Abreu, Sanchez. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-6
|6
|10
|4
|4
|1
|3
|110
|4.56
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.85
|Peralta
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.04
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 7-1
|8
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|107
|2.85
|Colome, S, 10-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.66
HBP_Giolito (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:31. A_13,482 (40,615).
