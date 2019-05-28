White Sox 4, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mldnado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|12
|4
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|000—3
|Chicago
|003
|100
|00x—4
E_Merrifield (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 1, Chicago 8. HR_A.Gordon (9). CS_Gore (5). SF_J.Abreu (2), Y.Alonso (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller L,3-6
|6
|10
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Giolito W,7-1
|8
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|Colome S,10-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Giolito (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:31. A_13,482 (40,615).
