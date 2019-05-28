White Sox 4, Royals 3

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 4 1 3 1 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 0 0 1 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 3 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 1 H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 3 0 Gllgher c 3 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 0 Gore pr 0 0 0 0 J.Rndon ss 4 1 2 0 Mldnado c 0 0 0 0 Tilson rf-lf 4 1 2 1 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 3 3 3 Totals 33 4 12 4

Kansas City 300 000 000—3 Chicago 003 100 00x—4

E_Merrifield (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 1, Chicago 8. HR_A.Gordon (9). CS_Gore (5). SF_J.Abreu (2), Y.Alonso (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Keller L,3-6 6 10 4 4 1 3 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 0 Chicago Giolito W,7-1 8 3 3 3 1 10 Colome S,10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Giolito (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bill Miller.

Advertisement

T_2:31. A_13,482 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.