White Sox 4, Royals 3

May 28, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 4 1 3 1
Mrrfeld rf 3 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 0 0 1
A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 3 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 1
H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 0 0
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 3 0
Gllgher c 3 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 0
Gore pr 0 0 0 0 J.Rndon ss 4 1 2 0
Mldnado c 0 0 0 0 Tilson rf-lf 4 1 2 1
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 3 3 Totals 33 4 12 4
Kansas City 300 000 000—3
Chicago 003 100 00x—4

E_Merrifield (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 1, Chicago 8. HR_A.Gordon (9). CS_Gore (5). SF_J.Abreu (2), Y.Alonso (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,3-6 6 10 4 4 1 3
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Giolito W,7-1 8 3 3 3 1 10
Colome S,10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Giolito (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:31. A_13,482 (40,615).

