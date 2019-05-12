White Sox 5, Blue Jays 1

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 J.Rndon ph-lf 3 0 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 1 Y.Alnso dh 4 1 2 2 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 2 0 Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 Tilson lf-cf 4 1 1 0 T.Hrnan lf 3 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 3 3 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 31 1 4 1

Chicago 000 500 000—5 Toronto 100 000 000—1

LOB_Chicago 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Y.Alonso (6), Ti.Anderson (8). SB_Cordell (2). CS_Ti.Anderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Giolito W,4-1 7 4 1 1 1 8 Burr 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Toronto Sanchez L,3-4 6 9 5 5 2 11 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Sanchez (Cordell).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

Advertisement

T_2:47. A_24,222 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.