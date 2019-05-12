White Sox 5, Blue Jays 1

|Chicago
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rndon ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Chicago
|000
|500
|000—5
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
LOB_Chicago 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Y.Alonso (6), Ti.Anderson (8). SB_Cordell (2). CS_Ti.Anderson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito W,4-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Burr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Sanchez L,3-4
|6
|9
|5
|5
|2
|11
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Sanchez (Cordell).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:47. A_24,222 (53,506).
