White Sox 5, Blue Jays 1

May 12, 2019 4:31 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
a-Rondon ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Alonso dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .178
McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .382
Tilson lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .360
Anderson ss 4 1 3 3 0 1 .331
Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Totals 36 5 10 5 2 16
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .277
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Tellez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .237
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 10
Chicago 000 500 000—5 10 0
Toronto 100 000 000—1 4 0

a-struck out for Garcia in the 4th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Alonso (6), off Sanchez; Anderson (8), off Sanchez. RBIs_Alonso 2 (18), Anderson 3 (24), Tellez (19). SB_Cordell (2). CS_Anderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Moncada, Tilson, Rondon); Toronto 1 (Drury). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 4.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 4-1 7 4 1 1 1 8 105 3.55
Burr 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.60
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-4 6 9 5 5 2 11 103 3.75
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.72
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.71
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00

HBP_Sanchez (Cordell).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:47. A_24,222 (53,506).

