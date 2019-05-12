White Sox 5, Blue Jays 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 a-Rondon ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Alonso dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .178 McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .382 Tilson lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .360 Anderson ss 4 1 3 3 0 1 .331 Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Totals 36 5 10 5 2 16

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .277 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Tellez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .237 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 31 1 4 1 1 10

Chicago 000 500 000—5 10 0 Toronto 100 000 000—1 4 0

a-struck out for Garcia in the 4th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Alonso (6), off Sanchez; Anderson (8), off Sanchez. RBIs_Alonso 2 (18), Anderson 3 (24), Tellez (19). SB_Cordell (2). CS_Anderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Moncada, Tilson, Rondon); Toronto 1 (Drury). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 4.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 4-1 7 4 1 1 1 8 105 3.55 Burr 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.60 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-4 6 9 5 5 2 11 103 3.75 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.72 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.71 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00

HBP_Sanchez (Cordell).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:47. A_24,222 (53,506).

