White Sox 5, Indians 2

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Tilson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Gnzal lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|L.Mrtin cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Cleveland
|101
|000
|000—2
|Chicago
|111
|001
|10x—5
E_W.Castillo (3). LOB_Cleveland 3, Chicago 3. 2B_W.Castillo (3), Y.Sanchez (4). HR_Lindor (5), Moncada 2 (9), J.Abreu (10), W.Castillo (3). SB_Lindor (4), L.Martin (3). SF_Lindor (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber L,2-2
|6
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|6
|Olson
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Lopez W,3-4
|7
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Bummer H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome S,8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:28. A_16,471 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.