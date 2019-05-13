Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 5, Indians 2

May 13, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 2 1 2 2 Tilson cf 4 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 2
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1
C.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0
Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 2 2 1
L.Mrtin cf 2 1 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 2 1
Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 1 0
Totals 28 2 2 2 Totals 32 5 9 5
Cleveland 101 000 000—2
Chicago 111 001 10x—5

E_W.Castillo (3). LOB_Cleveland 3, Chicago 3. 2B_W.Castillo (3), Y.Sanchez (4). HR_Lindor (5), Moncada 2 (9), J.Abreu (10), W.Castillo (3). SB_Lindor (4), L.Martin (3). SF_Lindor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L,2-2 6 1-3 7 5 5 0 6
Olson 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lopez W,3-4 7 2-3 2 2 1 2 6
Bummer H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Colome S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Clippard.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

T_2:28. A_16,471 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.