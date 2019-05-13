White Sox 5, Indians 2

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 2 1 2 2 Tilson cf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 2 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 C.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 2 2 1 L.Mrtin cf 2 1 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 2 1 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 1 0 Totals 28 2 2 2 Totals 32 5 9 5

Cleveland 101 000 000—2 Chicago 111 001 10x—5

E_W.Castillo (3). LOB_Cleveland 3, Chicago 3. 2B_W.Castillo (3), Y.Sanchez (4). HR_Lindor (5), Moncada 2 (9), J.Abreu (10), W.Castillo (3). SB_Lindor (4), L.Martin (3). SF_Lindor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber L,2-2 6 1-3 7 5 5 0 6 Olson 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Lopez W,3-4 7 2-3 2 2 1 2 6 Bummer H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Colome S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:28. A_16,471 (40,615).

