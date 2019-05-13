White Sox 5, Indians 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 2 1 2 2 1 0 .296 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .267 Martin cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .221 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .159 Totals 28 2 2 2 3 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tilson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .289 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .322 Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Castillo c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .186 Sanchez 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .232 Cordell rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Totals 32 5 9 5 0 7

Cleveland 101 000 000—2 2 0 Chicago 111 001 10x—5 9 1

E_Castillo (3). LOB_Cleveland 3, Chicago 3. 2B_Castillo (3), Sanchez (4). HR_Lindor (5), off Lopez; Abreu (10), off Bieber; Castillo (3), off Bieber; Moncada (8), off Bieber; Moncada (9), off Bieber. RBIs_Lindor 2 (11), Moncada 2 (28), Abreu (36), Castillo (9), Sanchez (7). SB_Lindor (4), Martin (3). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Chicago 2 (Tilson, Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 2-2 6 1-3 7 5 5 0 6 101 3.81 Olson 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 4.22 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 3-4 7 2-3 2 2 1 2 6 103 5.58 Bummer, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00 Colome, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.12

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-1, Clippard 1-0. WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:28. A_16,471 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.