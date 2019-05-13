White Sox 5, Indians 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Martin cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tilson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Castillo c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|0
|7
|Cleveland
|101
|000
|000—2
|2
|0
|Chicago
|111
|001
|10x—5
|9
|1
E_Castillo (3). LOB_Cleveland 3, Chicago 3. 2B_Castillo (3), Sanchez (4). HR_Lindor (5), off Lopez; Abreu (10), off Bieber; Castillo (3), off Bieber; Moncada (8), off Bieber; Moncada (9), off Bieber. RBIs_Lindor 2 (11), Moncada 2 (28), Abreu (36), Castillo (9), Sanchez (7). SB_Lindor (4), Martin (3). SF_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Chicago 2 (Tilson, Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 5.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 2-2
|6
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|6
|101
|3.81
|Olson
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.22
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.42
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 3-4
|7
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|6
|103
|5.58
|Bummer, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Colome, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.12
Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-1, Clippard 1-0. WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:28. A_16,471 (40,615).
