White Sox 5, Indians 2

May 13, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 2 1 2 2 1 0 .296
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .198
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Martin cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .221
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .159
Totals 28 2 2 2 3 6
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tilson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Moncada 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .289
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .322
Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Castillo c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .186
Sanchez 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .232
Cordell rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Totals 32 5 9 5 0 7
Cleveland 101 000 000—2 2 0
Chicago 111 001 10x—5 9 1

E_Castillo (3). LOB_Cleveland 3, Chicago 3. 2B_Castillo (3), Sanchez (4). HR_Lindor (5), off Lopez; Abreu (10), off Bieber; Castillo (3), off Bieber; Moncada (8), off Bieber; Moncada (9), off Bieber. RBIs_Lindor 2 (11), Moncada 2 (28), Abreu (36), Castillo (9), Sanchez (7). SB_Lindor (4), Martin (3). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez); Chicago 2 (Tilson, Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 5.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 2-2 6 1-3 7 5 5 0 6 101 3.81
Olson 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 4.22
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 3-4 7 2-3 2 2 1 2 6 103 5.58
Bummer, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
Colome, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.12

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-1, Clippard 1-0. WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:28. A_16,471 (40,615).

