White Sox 6, Indians 1

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 L.Grcia cf 4 1 1 0 M.Frman 3b 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 1 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 2 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 1 2 0 Ramirez dh 3 0 1 0 El.Jmen lf 3 0 0 0 Bauers lf 4 0 2 0 Tilson rf 4 0 2 2 G.Allen rf 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 2 1 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0 Zavala c 4 1 1 0 Totals 34 1 9 1 Totals 35 6 10 4

Cleveland 100 000 000—1 Chicago 002 310 00x—6

E_Lindor (1), M.Freeman (3), C.Santana (3), G.Allen (2). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Ramirez (11), Tilson (3). HR_Lindor (7). SB_Ti.Anderson (14). SF_J.Abreu (4). S_R.Perez (1), L.Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bauer L,4-5 7 9 6 2 1 8 Olson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Chicago Covey W,0-4 6 8 1 1 1 5 Osich 2 1 0 0 0 2 Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bauer (Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:41. A_21,652 (40,615).

