White Sox 6, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Frman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tilson rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|G.Allen rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|4
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000—1
|Chicago
|002
|310
|00x—6
E_Lindor (1), M.Freeman (3), C.Santana (3), G.Allen (2). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Ramirez (11), Tilson (3). HR_Lindor (7). SB_Ti.Anderson (14). SF_J.Abreu (4). S_R.Perez (1), L.Garcia (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer L,4-5
|7
|9
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Olson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Covey W,0-4
|6
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Osich
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minaya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Bauer (Sanchez).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:41. A_21,652 (40,615).
