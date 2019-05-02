White Sox 6, Red Sox 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .273 Betts rf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .303 Martinez dh 4 0 3 1 1 0 .327 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .264 Devers 3b 3 0 0 2 1 1 .294 Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289 Lin 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .149 Totals 33 4 8 4 7 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia lf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .279 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .352 Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284 McCann c 3 2 2 2 1 1 .365 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .299 Rondon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .186 Cordell rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227 a-Delmonico ph-lf 2 1 1 3 0 0 .222 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Totals 33 6 9 6 2 10

Boston 102 000 100—4 8 1 Chicago 200 001 003—6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Cordell in the 7th.

E_Devers (9). LOB_Boston 10, Chicago 4. 2B_Garcia (8), McCann (5). HR_Benintendi (3), off Giolito; McCann (3), off Price; Delmonico (1), off Brasier. RBIs_Benintendi (16), Martinez (16), Devers 2 (10), McCann 2 (7), Rondon (5), Delmonico 3 (5). SB_Chavis (2). SF_Devers.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Betts, Devers, Chavis 2, Moreland 2); Chicago 2 (Alonso 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Chicago 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Devers, Abreu. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Garcia.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland); Chicago 1 (Rondon, Anderson, Alonso).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 6 7 3 3 2 5 97 3.75 Workman, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.84 Barnes, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.08 Brasier, L, 1-1, BS, 2-8 1-3 2 3 2 0 1 17 2.57 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 5 7 3 3 2 7 98 5.32 Osich 1 0 1 1 2 1 19 3.38 Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Bummer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Fulmer, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 4.50

Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 1-1. WP_Giolito, Price, Marshall.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:33. A_15,118 (40,615).

