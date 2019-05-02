Listen Live Sports

White Sox 6, Red Sox 4

May 2, 2019 11:55 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .273
Betts rf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .303
Martinez dh 4 0 3 1 1 0 .327
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .264
Devers 3b 3 0 0 2 1 1 .294
Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289
Lin 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .149
Totals 33 4 8 4 7 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia lf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .279
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .352
Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284
McCann c 3 2 2 2 1 1 .365
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .299
Rondon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .186
Cordell rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227
a-Delmonico ph-lf 2 1 1 3 0 0 .222
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Totals 33 6 9 6 2 10
Boston 102 000 100—4 8 1
Chicago 200 001 003—6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Cordell in the 7th.

E_Devers (9). LOB_Boston 10, Chicago 4. 2B_Garcia (8), McCann (5). HR_Benintendi (3), off Giolito; McCann (3), off Price; Delmonico (1), off Brasier. RBIs_Benintendi (16), Martinez (16), Devers 2 (10), McCann 2 (7), Rondon (5), Delmonico 3 (5). SB_Chavis (2). SF_Devers.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Betts, Devers, Chavis 2, Moreland 2); Chicago 2 (Alonso 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Chicago 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Devers, Abreu. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Garcia.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland); Chicago 1 (Rondon, Anderson, Alonso).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 6 7 3 3 2 5 97 3.75
Workman, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.84
Barnes, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.08
Brasier, L, 1-1, BS, 2-8 1-3 2 3 2 0 1 17 2.57
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito 5 7 3 3 2 7 98 5.32
Osich 1 0 1 1 2 1 19 3.38
Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Bummer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Fulmer, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 4.50

Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 1-1. WP_Giolito, Price, Marshall.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:33. A_15,118 (40,615).

