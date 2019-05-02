White Sox 6, Red Sox 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.327
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Lin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.149
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|7
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.352
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|McCann c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.365
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Rondon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Delmonico ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|2
|10
|Boston
|102
|000
|100—4
|8
|1
|Chicago
|200
|001
|003—6
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Cordell in the 7th.
E_Devers (9). LOB_Boston 10, Chicago 4. 2B_Garcia (8), McCann (5). HR_Benintendi (3), off Giolito; McCann (3), off Price; Delmonico (1), off Brasier. RBIs_Benintendi (16), Martinez (16), Devers 2 (10), McCann 2 (7), Rondon (5), Delmonico 3 (5). SB_Chavis (2). SF_Devers.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Betts, Devers, Chavis 2, Moreland 2); Chicago 2 (Alonso 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Chicago 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Devers, Abreu. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Garcia.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland); Chicago 1 (Rondon, Anderson, Alonso).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|97
|3.75
|Workman, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.84
|Barnes, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.08
|Brasier, L, 1-1, BS, 2-8
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|2.57
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|5.32
|Osich
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|3.38
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Fulmer, W, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|4.50
Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 1-1. WP_Giolito, Price, Marshall.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:33. A_15,118 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.