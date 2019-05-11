White Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf 5 1 2 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 1 Grrr Jr 3b 2 0 2 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 J.Rndon pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 1 J.McCnn c 5 2 4 1 Galvis ss 3 0 2 1 Tilson rf-lf 4 1 2 2 T.Hrnan lf 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 McKnney rf 4 0 1 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 1 Maile c 3 0 1 0 Cordell pr-rf 2 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 1 2 Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 32 2 8 2

Chicago 002 000 221—7 Toronto 000 000 101—2

E_Stroman (2), Law (1), Galvis (3). DP_Chicago 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Toronto 6. 2B_J.McCann 2 (8), Tilson (2), Galvis (8), McKinney (8). 3B_Grichuk (1). HR_Y.Sanchez (1), Grichuk (7). SB_Tilson (3). CS_L.Garcia (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). S_Y.Sanchez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Nova W,2-3 6 5 1 1 3 3 Marshall H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Herrera 1 2 0 0 0 1 Colome 1 1 1 1 0 1 Toronto Stroman L,1-6 6 1-3 8 4 3 0 4 Law 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Guerra 1 1 0 0 1 1 Luciano 1 1 1 1 2 2

Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Law pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Luciano (Rondon).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:20. A_24,563 (53,506).

