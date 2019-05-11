White Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

|Chicago
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.McCnn c
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Tilson rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Hrnan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cordell pr-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|Chicago
|002
|000
|221—7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101—2
E_Stroman (2), Law (1), Galvis (3). DP_Chicago 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Toronto 6. 2B_J.McCann 2 (8), Tilson (2), Galvis (8), McKinney (8). 3B_Grichuk (1). HR_Y.Sanchez (1), Grichuk (7). SB_Tilson (3). CS_L.Garcia (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). S_Y.Sanchez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Nova W,2-3
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Marshall H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman L,1-6
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Law
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Luciano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Law pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Luciano (Rondon).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:20. A_24,563 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.