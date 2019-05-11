Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

May 11, 2019 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .290
Moncada 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .287
Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .272
Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .168
2-Rondon pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .236
McCann c 5 2 4 1 0 0 .376
Tilson rf-lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .381
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .319
Delmonico lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222
1-Cordell pr-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Sanchez 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .225
Totals 37 7 11 7 5 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Guerrero Jr. 3b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .186
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Grichuk cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .255
Galvis ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .277
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193
McKinney rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Maile c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .152
Totals 32 2 8 2 3 5
Chicago 002 000 221—7 11 0
Toronto 000 000 101—2 8 3

1-ran for Delmonico in the 7th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 8th.

E_Stroman (2), Galvis (3), Law (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Toronto 6. 2B_McCann 2 (8), Tilson (2), Galvis (8), McKinney (8). 3B_Grichuk (1). HR_Sanchez (1), off Stroman; Grichuk (7), off Nova. RBIs_Moncada (26), McCann (11), Tilson 2 (2), Delmonico (6), Sanchez 2 (6), Grichuk (18), Galvis (14). SB_Tilson (3). CS_Garcia (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). S_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Garcia, Abreu 2, Anderson, Cordell 2); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Tellez, Hernandez). RISP_Chicago 4 for 13; Toronto 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Garcia, Sogard, Galvis. GIDP_Abreu, Hernandez.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

DP_Chicago 3 (McCann, Anderson), (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Sogard, Smoak).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, W, 2-3 6 5 1 1 3 3 92 6.29
Marshall, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Herrera 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 5.50
Colome 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 2.25
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 1-6 6 1-3 8 4 3 0 4 97 3.12
Law 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 25 5.06
Guerra 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.91
Luciano 1 1 1 1 2 2 32 5.29

Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Law pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 1-0, Law 2-1, Guerra 2-2. HBP_Luciano (Rondon).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:20. A_24,563 (53,506).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.