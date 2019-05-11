White Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.168
|2-Rondon pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|McCann c
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.376
|Tilson rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.381
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.319
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|1-Cordell pr-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|5
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.186
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|3
|5
|Chicago
|002
|000
|221—7
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101—2
|8
|3
1-ran for Delmonico in the 7th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 8th.
E_Stroman (2), Galvis (3), Law (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Toronto 6. 2B_McCann 2 (8), Tilson (2), Galvis (8), McKinney (8). 3B_Grichuk (1). HR_Sanchez (1), off Stroman; Grichuk (7), off Nova. RBIs_Moncada (26), McCann (11), Tilson 2 (2), Delmonico (6), Sanchez 2 (6), Grichuk (18), Galvis (14). SB_Tilson (3). CS_Garcia (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). S_Sanchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Garcia, Abreu 2, Anderson, Cordell 2); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Tellez, Hernandez). RISP_Chicago 4 for 13; Toronto 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Garcia, Sogard, Galvis. GIDP_Abreu, Hernandez.
DP_Chicago 3 (McCann, Anderson), (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Sogard, Smoak).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, W, 2-3
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|92
|6.29
|Marshall, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Herrera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.50
|Colome
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.25
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 1-6
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|97
|3.12
|Law
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|5.06
|Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.91
|Luciano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|32
|5.29
Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Law pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 1-0, Law 2-1, Guerra 2-2. HBP_Luciano (Rondon).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:20. A_24,563 (53,506).
