White Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .290 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .287 Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .272 Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .168 2-Rondon pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .236 McCann c 5 2 4 1 0 0 .376 Tilson rf-lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .381 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .319 Delmonico lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222 1-Cordell pr-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Sanchez 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .225 Totals 37 7 11 7 5 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Guerrero Jr. 3b 2 0 2 0 2 0 .186 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .255 Galvis ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .277 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193 McKinney rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Maile c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .152 Totals 32 2 8 2 3 5

Chicago 002 000 221—7 11 0 Toronto 000 000 101—2 8 3

1-ran for Delmonico in the 7th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 8th.

E_Stroman (2), Galvis (3), Law (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Toronto 6. 2B_McCann 2 (8), Tilson (2), Galvis (8), McKinney (8). 3B_Grichuk (1). HR_Sanchez (1), off Stroman; Grichuk (7), off Nova. RBIs_Moncada (26), McCann (11), Tilson 2 (2), Delmonico (6), Sanchez 2 (6), Grichuk (18), Galvis (14). SB_Tilson (3). CS_Garcia (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). S_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Garcia, Abreu 2, Anderson, Cordell 2); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Tellez, Hernandez). RISP_Chicago 4 for 13; Toronto 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Garcia, Sogard, Galvis. GIDP_Abreu, Hernandez.

DP_Chicago 3 (McCann, Anderson), (Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Sogard, Smoak).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, W, 2-3 6 5 1 1 3 3 92 6.29 Marshall, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Herrera 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 5.50 Colome 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 2.25 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 1-6 6 1-3 8 4 3 0 4 97 3.12 Law 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 25 5.06 Guerra 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.91 Luciano 1 1 1 1 2 2 32 5.29

Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Law pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 1-0, Law 2-1, Guerra 2-2. HBP_Luciano (Rondon).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:20. A_24,563 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.