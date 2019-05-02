White Sox 7, Orioles 6

Baltimore Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss-2b 5 1 2 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 0 Dlmnico lf 3 1 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 3 1 J.Rndon ph 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 5 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 4 1 2 4 C.Davis 1b 5 1 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 5 0 1 2 Sntnder rf 2 2 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0 Rickard cf 4 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs 2b 4 1 2 3 Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 L.Grcia ph 0 1 0 0 Engel cf 4 2 3 1 Totals 38 6 11 5 Totals 36 7 9 7

Baltimore 100 301 100—6 Chicago 011 300 002—7

E_Ti.Anderson 2 (8), Villar (4), Wynns (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 7. 2B_R.Ruiz (3). 3B_Engel (1). HR_Santander (1), S.Wilkerson (2), J.Abreu (6). SB_Villar (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cashner 4 6 5 4 2 8 Ynoa 3 1 0 0 0 5 Phillips L,0-1 H,3 1 1 2 2 1 2 Fry H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Castro BS,2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Chicago Nova 5 2-3 9 5 5 2 5 Bummer 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2 Vieira W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2

E.Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Bummer (Santander). WP_Cashner 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ben May.

T_3:22. A_14,781 (40,615).

