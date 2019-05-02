White Sox 7, Orioles 6

|Baltimore
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|J.Rndon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Sntnder rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|Baltimore
|100
|301
|100—6
|Chicago
|011
|300
|002—7
E_Ti.Anderson 2 (8), Villar (4), Wynns (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 7. 2B_R.Ruiz (3). 3B_Engel (1). HR_Santander (1), S.Wilkerson (2), J.Abreu (6). SB_Villar (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|4
|6
|5
|4
|2
|8
|Ynoa
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Phillips L,0-1 H,3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Fry H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro BS,2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Nova
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Vieira W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
E.Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Bummer (Santander). WP_Cashner 2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ben May.
T_3:22. A_14,781 (40,615).
