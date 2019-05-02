White Sox 7, Orioles 6

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Nunez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Davis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Santander rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.233
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|5
|2
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Delmonico lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.188
|b-Rondon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.292
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.183
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|a-Garcia ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Engel cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|4
|16
|Baltimore
|100
|301
|100—6
|11
|2
|Chicago
|011
|300
|002—7
|9
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Cordell in the 9th. b-struck out for Delmonico in the 9th.
E_Villar (4), Wynns (1), Anderson 2 (8). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Ruiz (3). 3B_Engel (1). HR_Wilkerson (2), off Nova; Santander (1), off Nova; Abreu (6), off Cashner. RBIs_Smith Jr. (21), Santander (1), Wilkerson 3 (5), Abreu 4 (30), Alonso 2 (16), Engel (4). SB_Villar (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar, Nunez, Davis 2, Rickard); Chicago 2 (Moncada, Alonso). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Chicago 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Nunez 2, Wynns, Moncada. FIDP_Nunez. GIDP_Castillo.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Wilkerson, Davis); Chicago 1 (Delmonico, Sanchez).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner
|4
|6
|5
|4
|2
|8
|99
|4.71
|Ynoa
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|36
|1.08
|Phillips, L, 0-1, H, 3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|4.91
|Fry, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.95
|Castro, BS, 2-3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|5
|102
|8.33
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Vieira, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 2-0, Castro 2-2, Bummer 1-0. HBP_Bummer (Santander). WP_Cashner 2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ben May.
T_3:22. A_14,781 (40,615).
