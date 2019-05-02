White Sox 7, Orioles 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .275 Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .237 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .292 Nunez dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Davis 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .178 Santander rf 2 2 1 1 1 1 .500 Rickard cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Wilkerson 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .233 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 38 6 11 5 2 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301 Delmonico lf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .188 b-Rondon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Abreu dh 4 1 2 4 1 1 .292 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .183 Anderson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .365 Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .189 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .214 a-Garcia ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .271 Engel cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .239 Totals 36 7 9 7 4 16

Baltimore 100 301 100—6 11 2 Chicago 011 300 002—7 9 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Cordell in the 9th. b-struck out for Delmonico in the 9th.

E_Villar (4), Wynns (1), Anderson 2 (8). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Ruiz (3). 3B_Engel (1). HR_Wilkerson (2), off Nova; Santander (1), off Nova; Abreu (6), off Cashner. RBIs_Smith Jr. (21), Santander (1), Wilkerson 3 (5), Abreu 4 (30), Alonso 2 (16), Engel (4). SB_Villar (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar, Nunez, Davis 2, Rickard); Chicago 2 (Moncada, Alonso). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Chicago 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Nunez 2, Wynns, Moncada. FIDP_Nunez. GIDP_Castillo.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Wilkerson, Davis); Chicago 1 (Delmonico, Sanchez).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner 4 6 5 4 2 8 99 4.71 Ynoa 3 1 0 0 0 5 36 1.08 Phillips, L, 0-1, H, 3 1 1 2 2 1 2 21 4.91 Fry, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.95 Castro, BS, 2-3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 6 8.40 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova 5 2-3 9 5 5 2 5 102 8.33 Bummer 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2 26 0.00 Vieira, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00

Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 2-0, Castro 2-2, Bummer 1-0. HBP_Bummer (Santander). WP_Cashner 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ben May.

T_3:22. A_14,781 (40,615).

