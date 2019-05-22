White Sox 9, Astros 4

|Chicago
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tilson rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|32
|4
|12
|4
|Chicago
|010
|106
|010—9
|Houston
|000
|300
|001—4
E_Brantley (1), Ti.Anderson (10). DP_Chicago 4, Houston 1. TP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B_J.McCann (9), Correa (13), Kemp (2). HR_J.Abreu (12), El.Jimenez 2 (5), Tilson (1), Bregman (15). SB_Moncada (5). SF_Reddick (3), A.Diaz (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Nova W,3-4
|7
|10
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Osich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vieira
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Colome
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Cole L,4-5
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|7
|James
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Devenski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodgers
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
G.Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Nova (Bregman), by Nova (Chirinos).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:16. A_30,237 (41,168).
