Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 9, Astros 4

May 22, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 5 1 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 5 1 2 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 1
J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0
J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 4 1 2 1
Y.Alnso dh 2 1 0 0 A.Diaz 2b 3 0 1 1
El.Jmen lf 4 3 2 2 White 1b 4 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Kemp dh 3 1 1 0
Tilson rf 4 1 1 4 R.Chrns c 3 0 2 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 32 4 12 4
Chicago 010 106 010—9
Houston 000 300 001—4

E_Brantley (1), Ti.Anderson (10). DP_Chicago 4, Houston 1. TP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B_J.McCann (9), Correa (13), Kemp (2). HR_J.Abreu (12), El.Jimenez 2 (5), Tilson (1), Bregman (15). SB_Moncada (5). SF_Reddick (3), A.Diaz (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova W,3-4 7 10 3 3 1 3
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vieira 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Colome 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Cole L,4-5 5 7 6 6 1 7
James 1 1 2 2 1 1
Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodgers 2 1 1 1 0 2

G.Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Nova pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Advertisement

HBP_by Nova (Bregman), by Nova (Chirinos).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:16. A_30,237 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.