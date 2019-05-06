Listen Live Sports

White Sox 9, Indians 1

May 6, 2019 9:24 pm
 
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 5 1 3 0 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 1 2 4 Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 1
J.Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 0
Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0
Y.Alnso dh 5 1 1 0 C.Gnzal lf 4 0 2 0
J.McCnn c 3 2 1 1 Bauers dh 4 0 2 0
Dlmnico lf-1b 3 2 1 0 Luplow cf 4 1 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 2 Naquin rf 4 0 1 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 1 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Tilson rf-lf 4 2 2 0
Totals 37 9 13 8 Totals 36 1 10 1
Chicago 201 113 010—9
Cleveland 000 010 000—1

E_R.Perez (3). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Moncada (8), Delmonico (2), Tilson (1), Kipnis (3). HR_Moncada (7), J.McCann (4). SB_Ti.Anderson (12). SF_Moncada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova W,1-3 7 8 1 1 1 5
Burr 1 1 0 0 1 0
Minaya 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cleveland
Bauer L,4-2 5 10 8 7 1 7
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3
Wittgren 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Cimber 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bauer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Bauer (Delmonico).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_12,745 (35,225).

