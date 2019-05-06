White Sox 9, Indians 1

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Bauers dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dlmnico lf-1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Luplow cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|8
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|Chicago
|201
|113
|010—9
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000—1
E_R.Perez (3). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Moncada (8), Delmonico (2), Tilson (1), Kipnis (3). HR_Moncada (7), J.McCann (4). SB_Ti.Anderson (12). SF_Moncada (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Nova W,1-3
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Burr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minaya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Bauer L,4-2
|5
|10
|8
|7
|1
|7
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wittgren
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cimber
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bauer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Bauer (Delmonico).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:01. A_12,745 (35,225).
