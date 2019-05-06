Listen Live Sports

White Sox 9, Indians 1

May 6, 2019 9:24 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .299
Moncada 3b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .293
Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Alonso dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .174
McCann c 3 2 1 1 1 1 .351
Delmonico lf-1b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .241
Anderson ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .339
Sanchez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .228
Tilson rf-lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .500
Totals 37 9 13 8 1 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .190
Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .304
Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .219
Bauers dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .248
Luplow cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Naquin rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Totals 36 1 10 1 3 6
Chicago 201 113 010—9 13 0
Cleveland 000 010 000—1 10 1

E_Perez (3). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Moncada (8), Delmonico (2), Tilson (1), Kipnis (3). HR_Moncada (7), off Bauer; McCann (4), off Bauer. RBIs_Moncada 4 (24), McCann (9), Anderson 2 (20), Sanchez (4), Kipnis (4). SB_Anderson (12). SF_Moncada.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Garcia 2); Cleveland 6 (Ramirez 2, Santana, Bauers, Luplow, Naquin). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 13.

GIDP_Luplow.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Lindor).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, W, 1-3 7 8 1 1 1 5 104 7.04
Burr 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.27
Minaya 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.86
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, L, 4-2 5 10 8 7 1 7 88 3.42
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 4.80
Wittgren 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 19 1.69
Cimber 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.95
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.45

Bauer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Cimber 1-1. HBP_Bauer (Delmonico).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_12,745 (35,225).

