White Sox 9, Indians 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .299 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .293 Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Alonso dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .174 McCann c 3 2 1 1 1 1 .351 Delmonico lf-1b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .241 Anderson ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .339 Sanchez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .228 Tilson rf-lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .500 Totals 37 9 13 8 1 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .190 Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .304 Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .219 Bauers dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .248 Luplow cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Naquin rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Totals 36 1 10 1 3 6

Chicago 201 113 010—9 13 0 Cleveland 000 010 000—1 10 1

E_Perez (3). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Moncada (8), Delmonico (2), Tilson (1), Kipnis (3). HR_Moncada (7), off Bauer; McCann (4), off Bauer. RBIs_Moncada 4 (24), McCann (9), Anderson 2 (20), Sanchez (4), Kipnis (4). SB_Anderson (12). SF_Moncada.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Garcia 2); Cleveland 6 (Ramirez 2, Santana, Bauers, Luplow, Naquin). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 13.

GIDP_Luplow.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Lindor).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, W, 1-3 7 8 1 1 1 5 104 7.04 Burr 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.27 Minaya 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.86 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, L, 4-2 5 10 8 7 1 7 88 3.42 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 4.80 Wittgren 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 19 1.69 Cimber 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.95 Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.45

Bauer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Cimber 1-1. HBP_Bauer (Delmonico).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_12,745 (35,225).

