White Sox 9, Indians 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.293
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Alonso dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|McCann c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.351
|Delmonico lf-1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.339
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Tilson rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|8
|1
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bauers dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Luplow cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|3
|6
|Chicago
|201
|113
|010—9
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000—1
|10
|1
E_Perez (3). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Moncada (8), Delmonico (2), Tilson (1), Kipnis (3). HR_Moncada (7), off Bauer; McCann (4), off Bauer. RBIs_Moncada 4 (24), McCann (9), Anderson 2 (20), Sanchez (4), Kipnis (4). SB_Anderson (12). SF_Moncada.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Garcia 2); Cleveland 6 (Ramirez 2, Santana, Bauers, Luplow, Naquin). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 13.
GIDP_Luplow.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Lindor).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, W, 1-3
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|104
|7.04
|Burr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.27
|Minaya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.86
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 4-2
|5
|10
|8
|7
|1
|7
|88
|3.42
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|4.80
|Wittgren
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|1.69
|Cimber
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.95
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.45
Bauer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1, Cimber 1-1. HBP_Bauer (Delmonico).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:01. A_12,745 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.