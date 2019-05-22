Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Whitecaps-Red Bulls, Sums

May 22, 2019 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 1 1—2
New York 1 1—2

First half_1, Vancouver, Sutter, 1 (Ardaiz), 29th minute; 2, New York, White, 3 (Tarek), 37th.

Second half_3, New York, Rose, 1 (own goal), 55th; 4, Vancouver, Montero, 4 (penalty kick), 61st.

Goalies_Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Maxime Crepeau; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Cornelius, 87th; MacMath, 90th. New York, Nealis, 8th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Brian Poeschel; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

A_13,035.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Victor Giro (Hwang In-beom, 62nd), Erik Godoy, Scott Sutter; Jon Erice, Brett Levis (Fredy Montero, 46th), Felipe Martins, Andy Rose; Joaquin Ardaiz (Lucas Venuto, 71st).

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Connor Lade, Sean Nealis, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Derrick Etienne (Daniel Royer, 71st), Omir Fernandez, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Sean Davis, 71st); Brian White (Tom Barlow, 80th).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.