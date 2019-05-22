Whitecaps-Red Bulls, Sums

|Vancouver
|New York
First half_1, Vancouver, Sutter, 1 (Ardaiz), 29th minute; 2, New York, White, 3 (Tarek), 37th.
Second half_3, New York, Rose, 1 (own goal), 55th; 4, Vancouver, Montero, 4 (penalty kick), 61st.
Goalies_Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Maxime Crepeau; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Cornelius, 87th; MacMath, 90th. New York, Nealis, 8th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Brian Poeschel; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.
A_13,035.
Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Victor Giro (Hwang In-beom, 62nd), Erik Godoy, Scott Sutter; Jon Erice, Brett Levis (Fredy Montero, 46th), Felipe Martins, Andy Rose; Joaquin Ardaiz (Lucas Venuto, 71st).
New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Connor Lade, Sean Nealis, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Derrick Etienne (Daniel Royer, 71st), Omir Fernandez, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Sean Davis, 71st); Brian White (Tom Barlow, 80th).
