Whitecaps-Sporting KC, Sums

Vancouver 0 1—1 Kansas City 1 0—1

First half_1, Kansas City, Nemeth, 7, 37th minute.

Second half_2, Vancouver, Cornelius, 1 (Adnan), 90th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Martins, 8th; In-beom, 56th; Venuto, 90th. Kansas City, Rowe, 62nd; Melia, 87th.

Red Cards_Kansas City, Nemeth, 51st.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Gjovalin Bori; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_18,691.

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Victor Giro (Derek Cornelius, 46th), Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski (Joaquin Ardaiz, 72nd); Felipe Martins (Hwang In-beom, 53rd), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Fredy Montero, Lucas Venuto.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic; Benny Feilhaber, Felipe Gutierrez, Nicolas Hasler, Kelyn Rowe (Gedion Zelalem, 90th), Ilie Sanchez; Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell (Yohan Croizet, 82nd).

