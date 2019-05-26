Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wiesberger wins Made in Denmark for 5th European Tour title

May 26, 2019 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger held on to win the Made in Denmark tournament on Sunday for his fifth European Tour title.

The Austrian came into the final round at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort with a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, and he maintained his slim margin after shooting a 5-under 66 for 270 overall.

The Scot matched his playing partner through 15 holes of the final round before conceding a two-shot lead heading into the last. Wiesberger bogeyed the 18th but MacIntyre could only manage a birdie to finish 1 back.

Romain Langasque of France shot a final-round 66 to finish at 11 under, two shots clear of a group of five players including Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal and English pair Oliver Wilson and Chris Paisley.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

For Wiesberger, who missed seven months last year because of a wrist injury, this was his first top-10 finish in his 10th tour event of the year.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.