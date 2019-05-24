Wings-Dream, Box

DALLAS (72)

Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Harrison 2-8 1-2 5, Hill 2-6 1-1 6, Johnson 2-7 1-2 6, Ogunbowale 5-16 1-2 12, Gray 4-7 4-4 14, McCarty-Williams 3-7 0-0 8, McGee-Stafford 2-3 1-2 5, Plaisance 1-3 0-0 3, Thornton 3-13 3-3 9. Totals 26-74 12-16 72.

ATLANTA (76)

Breland 6-13 5-7 17, Hayes 2-8 1-4 5, Montgomery 5-7 2-4 15, Sykes 3-9 4-6 10, Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Bentley 2-11 0-0 5, Billings 1-2 1-1 3, Coffey 3-6 2-3 8, Gulich 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 27-63 18-29 76.

Dallas 19 20 16 17—72 Atlanta 20 14 13 29—76

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-24 (Gray 2-3, McCarty-Williams 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Plaisance 1-2, Hill 1-4, Ogunbowale 1-6, Thornton 0-4), Atlanta 4-14 (Montgomery 3-4, Bentley 1-3, Sykes 0-1, Coffey 0-2, Hayes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Johnson 9), Atlanta 31 (Breland, Williams 6). Assists_Dallas 18 (McCarty-Williams 8), Atlanta 16 (Sykes 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 31, Atlanta 13. Technicals_Dallas coach Wings (Defensive three second), Hayes, Billings. A_3,070 (18,118).

